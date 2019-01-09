Who says eating healthy has to be boring? It sure doesn't—and this cauliflower rice bowl with curried lentils, carrots and yogurt is proof. The fresh legume-veggie-yogurt combo will fill you up without weighing you down. (Plus, we'll take any excuse to put our cauliflower rice recipe to good use.)

Cauliflower Rice Bowl with Curried Lentils, Carrots and Yogurt

Servings: 4 servings

Time: Start to Finish: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

Lentils

1 cup red lentils

2 cups vegetable broth or water

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon coriander

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Bowl and Toppings

1 recipe prepared cauliflower rice (get the recipe)

2 carrots, peeled

½ cup Greek yogurt

¼ cup sliced scallions

¼ cup cilantro leaves

4 lime wedges

Directions:

1. Make the Lentils: In a medium pot, stir the lentils with the broth or water, curry powder, cumin and coriander. Bring the mixture to a simmer over medium-low heat.

2. Simmer until the lentils are tender and most of the liquid has been absorbed, 12 to 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Make the Bowl and Toppings: Divide the cauliflower rice among four bowls. Divide the lentils between the four bowls, scooping it on top of the rice.

4. Use a vegetable peeler to cut wide carrot “ribbons” from the whole peeled carrots. Divide the carrot curls among the four bowls.

5. Top each bowl with 2 tablespoons Greek yogurt, 1 tablespoon scallions, 1 tablespoon cilantro and a wedge of lime. Serve immediately.