Cause of Death Confirmed for Hannah Kobayashi's Dad, Who Died 2 Weeks After Daughter's Disappearance

The search for a missing Hawaii woman has turned tragic after her father, who flew to Los Angeles to search for his daughter, fell to his death from a parking garage near the airport, according to police. Ryan Kobayashi had spent 13 days looking for daughter Hannah, 30, who vanished after she missed a connecting flight to New York on Nov. 8, a nonprofit working with the family told KTLA news. His body was found at about 4 a.m. Sunday in what authorities believe was an apparent suicide, NBC Los A