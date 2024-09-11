Cause of Death Determined for 'One-of-a-Kind' Chef Aboard Luxury Yacht That Sank in Sicily, Sources Say

Recaldo Thomas “was a one-of-a kind special human being," a friend said

Recaldo Thomas/Facebook Recaldo Thomas

The cause of death for chef Recaldo Thomas, the first person found dead after the Bayesian yacht sank off the coast of Sicily last month, has been determined, PEOPLE confirms.

Thomas died of drowning after the 183-foot boat sank following a severe storm on Aug. 19, according to sources close to the ongoing investigation.

His body was recovered outside the vessel not long after the yacht went into the water, and sources say he had seawater in his lungs.

The chef was one of seven victims in the sinking, Italian authorities have said. Twenty-two people were onboard the Bayesian — 12 passengers and 10 crew — at the time. Fifteen of them were subsequently rescued.



The victims included Thomas as well as Chairman of Morgan Stanley International Jonathan Bloomer and his wife, Judy Bloomer; New York City-based lawyer Christopher Morvillo and his wife, jewelry designer Neda Morvillo; and British tech businessman Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah.

While Thomas drowned, testing is ongoing to determine if the six other victims, who were found inside the Bayesian after it sank, may have suffocated because an air bubble they were in ran out of oxygen and filled with carbon dioxide, PEOPLE previously reported.

Recaldo Thomas/Facebook Recaldo Thomas

Thomas' friends have mourned him since the tragedy.



One friend previously told The Independent that he “was a one-of-a kind special human being.”

Eli Fuller, another friend, told the BBC that the chef was somebody young children from his native Antigua looked up to.

"He was sought after," Fuller said. "The kids would see all these white people working on yachts. For them to see an Antiguan man traveling all over the world — it was important for our community."



Gareth Williams, who had known Thomas for 30 years, said that Thomas lived in Antigua during the yachting off-season and worked in part to help his parents, the BBC reported.

"He told me just the other day that he needed to work two more seasons to fix up his late parents' house," Williams said. "He loved yachting, but he was tired."

A source close to the survivors previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Mike Lynch and the other passengers on the Bayesian had been celebrating with family and friends following Lynch's acquittal from a U.S. fraud trial in June.

In the wake of the sinking, James Cutfield, the yacht's captain, and two crew members have been questioned by Italian authorities.

Authorities also opened a manslaughter and negligent shipwreck investigation in connection with the sinking, but no one has been charged or accused of a crime.



