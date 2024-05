The Canadian Press - Olympics 2022

FORT NELSON, B.C. — The Parker Lake wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C., is now classified as "being held" as residents start returning home, more than two weeks after the fire forced thousands to evacuate the community. The BC Wildfire Service says rain on Sunday and the efforts of firefighters mean the 123-square-kilometre fire in the northeast corner of the province is not expected to grow. But the blaze hasn't been extinguished and the service says it expects parts of it to continue burning into