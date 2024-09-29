Cayce urges residents of low-lying neighborhood to evacuate as Congaree River keeps rising

Cayce officials were urging residents who live along the Congaree River to evacuate on Sunday, as more water dumped by Hurricane Helene makes its way downstream.

As of 3:45 p.m., the Congaree River at Columbia had risen above 28 feet, with forecasts predicting it will crest at 31 feet at 2 p.m. Monday. The river hits moderate flood stage at 24 feet and major flood stage at 30 feet.

“Cayce is notifying residents of Riverland Park neighborhood that flood waters are quickly rising,” Mayor Elise Partin said in a video posted online, standing in front of rising waters at the neighborhood’s entrance to the city’s riverwalk.

“Our team is going door to door as we speak, as you can see behind me,” she continues. “Water levels are rising quickly. Voluntary evacuations are the only way that we can keep you safe. Flood waters are projected to be above 2015 flood levels in the coming hours of today, Sunday. They are expected to continue to rise several feet after that. The boat landing and riverwalk are already all under water. The city is working with area churches to find locations for those who need a place to stay.”

“Please don’t wait until the last minute to evacuate,” she added.

The Congaree River crested at 32 feet after the historic “1,000-year flood” of 2015, which crippled much of the Columbia area. About 50 homes in Riverland Park flooded, according to reporting done at the time by The State,with water pushed higher than expected when all four floodgates at the Lake Murray dam were opened.

Dominion Energy opened one spill gate at the dam on Friday to “compensate for a unit at the plant that is out of service for scheduled maintenance.” A spokesperson confirmed that the one gate remained open as of early Sunday evening, with no plans to open any additional gates.

