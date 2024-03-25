CBB star states that family member died while he was in the house

ITV

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 housemate Bradley Riches has announced that while he was taking part in the show, his grandfather sadly passed away.

The Heartstopper actor was a contestant on this year's series for 17 days, and exited the CBB house through an eviction just before the grand finale.

"I just heard the sad news of my Grandad passing while in the BB house," Riches wrote on his Instagram Stories on Sunday (March 24) night, alongside a photo of his grandfather.

"He was strong, kind and funny. I love you so much x."

After his time in the Celebrity Big Brother house came to an end, Riches said that he hoped he had made his family, friends and "my beautiful neurodivergent community" proud.



In a video shared on Big Brother's social media platforms, he also said he had experienced "a lot of gratitude" as a result of his time in the house, and felt "very grateful and very happy to be there".

Following the end of the series, Riches spoke about what it was like witnessing a row between Fern Britton and Nikita Kuzmin that generated a lot of conversation on social media.



"It was a bit uncomfortable, and I was so unaware that they weren't always seeing eye to eye," he explained. "And that was the first time that I saw it, and it was a bit, like, one of those weird moments. They've cleared the air, and they're all great...

"I haven't watched anything back so I don't know how it translated, but it was just a bit awkward, and it was a bit of miscommunication."

Fern herself also later explained that the whole thing wasn't really anyone's fault, as she explained that: "I think we just misunderstood each other.

"There was something that happened, and I misunderstood him, and then he misunderstood me.

"It's all good now. He's fantastic."

Celebrity Big Brother aired on ITV, and can be caught up on via ITVX. Heartstopper seasons 1 and 2 are available on Netflix.

