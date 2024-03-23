CBB's Ekin-Su breaks silence following withdrawal from final

James Veysey/Shutterstock

Celebrity Big Brother's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has broken her silence after dropping out of the live final.

The former Love Islander officially withdrew from the reality show's finale just hours before its ITV transmission last night (March 22), with a source citing feelings of vulnerability in a statement obtained by Digital Spy.

Posting a message to the world via Instagram Stories today (March 23), Ekin-Su herself wrote: "I know it's unlike me to hide away, but I've been taking some time to reflect. Sometimes in our lowest moments, we learn the most important lessons about ourselves.

"I hope you don't think I was selfish for setting boundaries and putting my own needs first last night. I'm fully aware that not everybody will understand my absence, or think it was the right decision to make, BUT it was the right decision for me."

She continued: "I chose to remove myself from a potentially uncomfortable situation that I preferred to avoid. I'm proud of myself for recognising what I need during this time, despite the hate that might come my way.

"Accountability is key and when I'm ready, I will give some context around these past few weeks."

Signing off, Ekin-Su proceeded to thank the well-wishers that didn't pass judgement on her decision.

"Thank you to everybody who has sent kindness my way, I see you, and I appreciate you. The new chapter starts now. I hope everybody enjoyed watching the CBB final. A huge congratulations to David [Potts] for the win. Xx [red heart emoji]."

