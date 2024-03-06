CBB's Sharon Osbourne reveals rift with "snotty" Simon Cowell

ITV

Celebrity Big Brother guest housemate Sharon Osbourne had a few things to say about Simon Cowell ahead of her stint on the show.

Osbourne and Cowell appeared on The X Factor together but she claimed he's not really done much to keep in touch with her and Louis Walsh since they left the talent show.

"He would not call Louis or I. He is very, what's the word? Snotty. Simon just is," she told The Sun.

"He has his little posse around him, the same people he's had for years, and that's who he talks to," the music manager added.

"He's not really one of these guys who'll be like, 'Hey, great. You've given us a call. How are you doing? Yada, yada, yada'. He's not one of those 'checking in' friends that see if you're doing OK."

Osbourne also said Cowell didn't contact her or fellow Celebrity Big Brother housemate and X Factor judge Walsh before the show.

"We were, in the beginning, the three of us, really close friends. But then [Cowell] kind of left our group and went on," she said.

"But no, he's weird as far as friends go, very, very closed off."

In an interview, Walsh confirmed Cowell hadn't reached out, but thanked the record executive for the opportunities he's had in his career.

"No, it's all about him. Simon lives in this bubble and it's all about him," Walsh told The Sun. "It's fine. I accept that. That's just the way he is."

"I've always had a fantastic time with him," the pop music manager added. "I wouldn't be here but for him."

On Tuesday's episode of Celebrity Big Brother, Walsh also defended Cowell, saying he was nothing like his TV persona.

