CBC News Network's Linda Ward speaks with Law professor Dan Farber about Trump's appointments

Associated Press

As President-elect Donald Trump makes a flurry of choices to fill out his incoming administration's Cabinet, the lobbying for key positions has been fierce behind closed doors — and sometimes publicly. Now billionaire and key Trump ally Elon Musk is calling for more direct public input into the decision-making process for at least one top post — the head of the Treasury Department. “Would be interesting to hear more people weigh in on this for @realDonaldTrump to consider feedback," Musk, who Trump has already tapped to co-lead a commission tasked with increasing government spending efficiency, posted Saturday on the X social media platform he owns.