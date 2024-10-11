CBC News Network's Natasha Fatah speaks with Tampa City council member Bill Carlson
Hurricane Milton hit Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 9 with heavy rain and strong winds
Before hitting Florida, video shot by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration drone shows a massive 28-foot wave with wind gusts crashing.
Jared Moskowitz slammed the Georgia Republican for her “very dangerous” misinformation.
Flooded streets, bashed-in buildings, ripped roofs.
Water in Tampa Bay was returning to normal levels Thursday. The area experienced 'reverse storm surge' that drove water away from the shoreline.
Residents of Punta Gorda emerged after Hurricane Milton raked across Florida to find roads flooded, homes water logged and dreams dashed.
"If you're someone who saw the mayor of Tampa get on CNN and say that 'If you stay, you're going to die,' and you're confused on why anyone would ever stay in Tampa if our mayor just said we're going to die, you're missing a really key piece of this..."
Hurricane Milton made landfall on Florida's west coast late Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane, bringing widespread impacts to the state.
MAGA took no responsibility for the mega size of Hurricane Milton and the damage it threatens to inflict on Florida—but maybe it should have.The historical storm was supercharged by record water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico, a phenomenon worsened by the climate change that Donald Trump and his acolytes are determined to do nothing about.In fact, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis went so far as to sign legislation in May that excises any reference to climate change from state law.Read more at The D
Hurricane Milton begun to unleash some rainfall, tornado, wind and storm surge impacts on Florida, with it just making landfall as a major Category 3 storm on Wednesday evening
Humans can't control the weather, but there are things we can do to prepare for major hurricanes.
Eyes to the sky! More aurora displays may be on the way following a powerful solar flare and the eruption of an exceptionally fast solar storm.
Hurricane Milton left scars along a huge area of the Florida Peninsula over 24 hours with a trail of destruction from South Florida to Central Florida's east coast shores.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A severe solar storm is headed to Earth that could stress power grids even more as the U.S. deals with major back-to-back hurricanes, space weather forecasters said Wednesday.
Hurricane Milton crashed into Florida's west coast on Wednesday night, killing at least 10 people.
The Bradenton Beach police chief says there wasn't a storm surge there from Hurricane Milton, with the area mostly getting wind damage, including at least one house off its pilings. Most, if not all, of the residents evacuated. (AP video: Haven Daley, Carrie Antlfinger)