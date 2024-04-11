CBC says eclipse coverage drew millions to TV, online platforms

TORONTO — CBC says 1.4 million people were watching its TV channels as the broadcaster captured a clear shot of the total solar eclipse on Monday afternoon.

The public broadcaster says it attracted 3.4 million viewers to its three-hour live broadcast on CBC and CBC News Network, but viewership reached its peak at 3:28 p.m., when it showed the moment of totality from Sherbrooke, Que.

CBC says it was the top live Canadian news coverage among viewers aged 2+ and 25 to 54.

The broadcaster also says Canadians flocked to CBC's website and CBC News App, with 3.3 million unique visitors across both platforms.

CBC also says its YouTube channel received 1.5 million unique visitors — an increase of 63 per cent compared to the last three months — and two million video views, which is an increase of 28 per cent.

Canada won't see another total solar eclipse until 2044.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press