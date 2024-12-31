CBC Toronto’s top video highlights for 2024 in under 5 minutes
From a solar eclipse to Taylor Swift’s iconic Toronto shows, 2024 has been a busy year — jam-packed with memorable moments caught on video. Here are some of the highlights.
From a solar eclipse to Taylor Swift’s iconic Toronto shows, 2024 has been a busy year — jam-packed with memorable moments caught on video. Here are some of the highlights.
The monarch is currently spending the festive break at his Sandringham estate, where the Wales' are also staying
The actor famously portrayed the cheerful character in 2003's 'Elf,' which has gone on to become an iconic Christmas movie
What was created as a punch line has lived on for decades, on social media, the runway, and the red carpet.
The ABC sitcom originally starred Michael J. Fox, who left the show after four seasons following his Parkinson's diagnosis and was replaced by Charlie Sheen
Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt on Sept. 19, 2016, after two years of marriage and 12 years together
The former 'Laguna Beach' star made the candid revelation during an appearance on Bunnie Xo's 'Dumb Blonde' podcast
The SKIMS founder shared sweet photos with all four of her kids as they celebrated the holiday
The model seemingly clapped back at critics who questioned why the couple seemed to be apart for the holidays
The two Yellowstone actors have been going back and forth in the media since the series ended.
"I suggest you do the important work on the inside before judging what’s on the outside,” Bristowe wrote on Instagram
"I haven't kissed [or] made out with anyone. I haven't socialized, really," the reality star said on the most recent episode of her podcast
The new series, which serves as Allen's return to sitcoms, premieres Jan. 8 on ABC
The singer embraced the festive season with a sparkling look as she joined the NFL star on Saturday, Dec. 28
Prince Louis called them out in a sweet Christmas note.
The couple is parents to daughters Eloise Christina, 2, and Lyla Maria, 4, and son Ford who they welcomed on Nov. 8
Paul Rust said in a recent episode of the “With Gourley and Rust” podcast that he saw James Franco “flip out” on a set a few days after he co-hosted the 2011 Oscars with Anne Hathaway. “I saw James Franco flip out once,” Rust claimed. “When ‘Your Highness’ came out, CollegeHumor was going to try …
The reality star shared photos from her family's Christmas Eve celebrations on Instagram, including pictures with her kids
Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer looked incredible in pictures on Instagram with her husband Michael Lewis, celebrating her birthday. Kitty wore a floral cut out dress and Micheal looked smart in a black shirt
Hilary Swank shares a heartfelt holiday photo featuring one of her twin daughters, a festive Christmas tree, and a magical lake view.
David and Victoria Beckham's new Miami home is the perfect base to celebrate Christmas with their four children; Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper - and it's also where a huge portrait of David Beckham's buzz cut is hung