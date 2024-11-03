CBC's Marianne Dimain speaks to Founder, Center for Anxiety on tips to relieving election anxiety
Get the latest on CBCNews.ca, the CBC News App, and CBC News Network for breaking news and analysis.
Get the latest on CBCNews.ca, the CBC News App, and CBC News Network for breaking news and analysis.
The editorial board of The New York Times just eviscerated Donald Trump in a single paragraph. The piece, published on Saturday, was the Times’ latest attack on the former president in the run-up to the election, but the searing indictment was all the more brutal for its brevity. Rhetorically matter-of-fact, the piece succinctly lays out many of the reasons Trump’s critics think his second term would be disastrous for the country—the implicit point being that nobody really needs a lengthy review
Viewers were stunned at the former president’s apparent gesture during his Milwaukee rally in Wisconsin
Che and "Update" co-host Colin Jost mocked the GOP nominee over his wild act with a microphone stand at a campaign rally.
The GOP presidential nominee delivered the comments in Wisconsin just one day after making violent remarks about former Rep. Liz Cheney.
Miller's numbers show a jaw-dropping swing to Harris that would have seemed unimaginable two weeks ago.
Elon Musk’s mom Musk stunned Fox News host Neil Cavuto when she appeared to suggest that she would visit polling stations in New York to recast several votes in the coming election. The Canadian-born dietitian used her appearance on the conservative news channel to hit out at voting systems in New York, where you don’t need to provide ID to vote—but you do need to be registered. Cavuto quoted her “Dark MAGA” X post from last month criticizing voter counting across different states.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Donald Trump ally and enthusiast of debunked health claims, said Trump would push to remove fluoride from drinking water on his first day in office. The failed presidential candidate, who is expected to play a key role in a future Trump administration’s health policy, made the pledge Saturday on X about fluoride, which strengthens teeth and prevents cavities — and was first added to drinking water in the U.S. in 1945. “On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all
Hugh Hewitt removed his earpiece and stormed off a Post live show amid a discussion about Donald Trump's rhetoric.
Texas isn't just a red state, it's a beacon of conservative values. It's that way because that's how those of us who call Texas home want it to be.
Donald Trump has long had a penchant for nicknaming his political adversaries, coining the phrases Sleepy Joe, Crooked Hillary, and Ron DeSanctimonious. But one Trump moniker for President Joe Biden allegedly went beyond the former president’s typical antagonism. The Republican presidential nominee, who has repeatedly referred to Biden as Sleepy Joe, Slow Joe, and Crooked Joe, wanted to add “Retarded Joe Biden” to his nickname arsenal, a new report by The Atlantic claims. “The guy’s a retard. He
"The Daily Show" took Fox News' commentary about Hillary Clinton's health in 2016 and played it alongside footage of Trump’s recent garbage truck stumble.
Neo-Nazi personality Nick Fuentes has ridiculed Donald Trump for dressing up as a garbage man, despite once being one of his most outspoken supporters and former dinner guests. In a rant on his channel, the white nationalist streamer said MAGA was indeed a cult—echoing observations others have already made about the blind obedience of Trump’s supporters. “At the Trump rallies, they’re yelling trash for Trump, trash for Trump. And I saw other people. I saw white guys. I saw Hispanic guys, Hispani
"It's not as good of a conversation-starter as you think it is."
Harris appeared alongside Maya Rudolph, who plays the vice president on "Saturday Night Live," in the show's last episode before Election Day.
Donald Trump is reportedly losing sleep, battling anxiety, and obsessing over his polling numbers as the GOP nominee hopes to hang his hat on any sign that he will return to the White House. A campaign official told Axios that Trump is asking more questions and pushing his staff to work even harder to ensure that he will come out ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris on Election Day. “Trump’s anxiety is evident in his late-night and early morning calls to aides in which he peppers them with ques
A series of self-inflicted wounds made by top Republicans is giving Democrats ample fodder in the final days of the 2024 election.
Donald Trump considered firing his campaign manager Chris LaCivita after a bombshell report by the Daily Beast enraged the former president in the final stretch of his 2024 White House bid. Sources told The Atlantic allegations that LaCivita had pocketed $22 million from his work on the Trump campaign and related super PACs, left Trump “fuming” and feeling like the story “made him look like a fool.” The Beast’s story, published on Oct. 15, reportedly fueled the GOP presidential nominee‘s paranoi
Vance claimed that he and Trump could win the "normal gay guy vote" — and people are confused.
In the two years since Donald Trump launched his third bid for the White House, the former president has laid out many of the things he would do on his first day if he is back in office. Here's a look at what Trump has said he would do on Day 1 if he wins a second term. When asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity if he was promising that he "would never abuse power as retribution against anybody," Trump responded, "Except for Day 1."
Are some voters reluctant to back a biracial woman? Sure. But for others, her gender and race are a plus. And there’s a bigger factor. | Opinion