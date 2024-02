Breaking News image

The CBI business group has settled legal action brought by its former boss Tony Danker for wrongful dismissal.

Mr Danker was sacked with immediate effect in 2023 following complaints about his behaviour.

His departure emerged as other separate allegations of misconduct at the business lobby group were uncovered but were unconnected to Mr Danker.

The CBI reiterated on Monday Mr Danker was not associated with these historical claims.