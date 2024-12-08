CBP: Woman falls off border fence, 13-year-old daughter stranded at the top
More than 30 years after Derrick Robie's murder, his killer is now free and living in New York
"The net is tightening," Adams told reporters at a Police Athletic League holiday party in Harlem, according to the Post. Thompson, 50, who became CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit in April 2021, was shot in the back around 6:45 a.m. ET (1145 GMT) on Wednesday in what police described as a targeted attack by a masked assailant lying in wait. The shooting sparked a massive manhunt for the gunman, who fled on foot wearing a hooded jacket, balaclava and gray backpack before mounting an electric bike and riding into Central Park, police said.
A Windsor woman says her husband is dead after Canada Border Services Agency officials and Windsor Police Service officers mistook his symptoms of medical distress for drunkenness and arrested and detained him without offering medical attention.Rose Grey says her 63-year-old husband, Colin, lived with Type 2 diabetes and had diabetic neuropathy in his feet, making it difficult for him to walk. He was also being treated with intravenous antibiotics for infections in his feet."I need to get justic
The "Weekend Update" host spotted "two main reactions" to the deadly shooting of the UnitedHealthcare CEO that "really" say something about America.
Charlottetown's Police Chief says it's "disappointing" to hear people saying they are worried about their safety living in the eastern end of the city, where the provincial Community Outreach Centre and emergency overnight shelter recently put down roots.At a meeting last week, about 150 people came out to talk about what they consider dramatic changes to their neighbourhood.Some have found people sleeping in their backyards. Others see needles and other drug paraphernalia discarded on their pro
King Charles and Queen Camilla have shared their Christmas card for this year and it has a sentimental meaning
The backpack, located in New York City's Central Park, reportedly contained the board-game money and a jacket
A friend of the victim, 64-year-old Leonard Williams, said he was a quiet and gentle man who liked to tend to plants.
White supremacist Nick Fuentes was charged with battery after allegedly macing a woman who rang his doorbell.
A military police officer has been arrested in Brazil after a video emerged of him throwing a civilian over a bridge in Sao Paulo on Monday, sparking protests in the city.
A Florida man accused of a hate crime for killing a gay man is asking a judge to dismiss the charges, saying he acted in self-defense.
Tracy Whitney was killed in 1988. More than three decades later, DNA analysis has led police to the perpetrator.
Two people were arrested Friday afternoon, each suspected of first-degree murder in the death of a security guard, Edmonton police said Saturday.Harshandeep Singh, 20, was pronounced dead at hospital after officers found him in a stairwell, while responding to a reported gunshot inside an apartment building early Friday morning, police said.Late that afternoon, police arrested Evan Rain and Judith Saulteaux, both 30 years old, and charged them with first-degree murder in connection to Singh's de
Three men accused of sexual assault in Hay River, N.W.T., in 2022 were found not guilty in N.W.T. Supreme Court on Friday.The three men — Maher Sellemi, Amine Zahi, and Hassen Zellama — were present in court when Judge Vital Ouelette read his verdict. All three embraced their lawyers, and one of the men could be seen wiping tears away.In his decision, Judge Vital Ouelette cited inconsistencies and gaps in the testimony of the two women who alleged they were assaulted as the reason for the acquit
Three men are in hospital, including the suspect, after a shooting at an after hours bar in downtown Toronto early Saturday morning, police say. Toronto police were called to the bar near Spadina Avenue and Queen Street W around 5:20 a.m. When they arrived, they found three men who had been shot, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter. The suspect had entered the bar with two firearms, Insp. Phillip Sinclair said on Saturday morning. During an altercation with bar employees, the suspect took
Joshua McCoy, 5, was found dead less than two miles from his home last month after a three-day search
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The mayor and police chief in an Ohio city where a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot by police on Thanksgiving night said bodycam video of the shooting raises questions that must be addressed. The boy's family said Friday that they want answers, too.
He gunned down a high-profile CEO on a sidewalk in America’s largest city, where thousands of surveillance cameras monitor millions of people every day. But the man who shot Brian Thompson keeps evading capture.
The 24-year-old was found dead in the boot of a car last month and an international manhunt is under way for her husband Pankaj Lamba.
The B.C. SPCA is recommending charges against a Quesnel, B.C., woman after the society says it found nearly 60 dogs and over a dozen birds living in squalid conditions on her property. Officers executed a warrant at a Quesnel home on Wednesday, according to the society, and found 59 dogs among garbage, urine and feces. They included 12 chihuahuas, 43 cane corsos and four French bulldogs — many of which were puppies.Some of the younger ones had their tails wrapped up with rubber bands in an effor