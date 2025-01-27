CBRM election campaign donations create perception of conflict of interest: CBU prof

CBC
·5 min read
A political scientist is calling for election campaign financing reform in Cape Breton Regional Municipality, saying tighter controls are needed to counter the perception of conflict of interest. (Tom Ayers/CBC - image credit)
A political scientist is calling for election campaign financing reform in Cape Breton Regional Municipality, saying tighter controls are needed to counter the perception of conflict of interest. (Tom Ayers/CBC - image credit)

A political scientist says Cape Breton Regional Municipality council members who accepted donations during last fall's election campaign are not in a conflict of interest.

But he says the public might see it that way and that's why he's calling for change.

"Now that we are early in a new mandate, it would be valuable, it would be a positive exercise for the CBRM council to initiate a serious and productive study of how we can do campaign financing reform in this community," said Cape Breton University professor Tom Urbaniak.

Documents released last week by the municipality show Cecil Clarke raised nearly $148,000 in his successful campaign for the mayoralty.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than a dozen donations were for $5,000 or more and came from local businesses.

Meanwhile, Joe Ward came second in the mayoral race while spending a total of $778 and using only his own money. Rankin MacSween, who finished third, raised just under $88,000, including $50,000 that he put in himself.

Cape Breton University political scientist Tom Urbaniak says campaign donation rules are 'pretty wide open' in CBRM, allowing for large corporate contributions to candidates.
Cape Breton University political scientist Tom Urbaniak says campaign donation rules are 'pretty wide open' in CBRM, allowing for large corporate contributions to candidates.

Cape Breton University political scientist Tom Urbaniak says campaign donation rules are 'pretty wide open' in CBRM, allowing for large corporate contributions to candidates. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Urbaniak said Ward's case was unusual, because he managed to spread his message successfully on social media, but the professor said CBRM is a growing and increasingly urban municipality and the numbers show that's generating big money for political donations from companies, unions and other organizations.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's still pretty wide open in the case of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality and so that's why you are seeing some donations of a size that could not be made … in a federal election."

Novaporte CEO Albert Barbusci, whose contract is up for renewal to develop CBRM land in Sydney harbour, donated a total of $2,300 to several council candidates and two of them won.

Urbaniak said that does not put those councillors in a conflict of interest when it comes to voting on a new contract, "but it's the perception that is important here and that's part of the reason why other jurisdictions have taken a more robust and proactive approach to campaign financing."

Albert Barbusci, whose contract is up for renewal to develop CBRM land in Sydney harbour, donated a total of $2,300 spread among several candidates in the election.
Albert Barbusci, whose contract is up for renewal to develop CBRM land in Sydney harbour, donated a total of $2,300 spread among several candidates in the election.

Albert Barbusci, whose contract is up for renewal to develop CBRM land in Sydney harbour, donated a total of $2,300 spread among several candidates in the election. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

ADVERTISEMENT

"The public generally has to have a sense that there are no strings attached in respect to our elected officials' ability to analyze a particular proposal or project and make a decision that's for the common good."

Under the Nova Scotia Municipal Elections Act, CBRM council candidates are required to report any campaign donations of $50 or more, but they are not required to report how they spent the money.

Urbaniak said CBRM should consider limiting donations and making campaign spending more transparent.

The list of campaign donations, called Form 40, is on CBRM's website.

Irwin Simon, owner of the Cape Breton Eagles hockey team and a local hotel, donated $10,000 to Clarke's winning campaign.

Local electrical and construction supply companies owned by Paul Aucoin also donated $10,000 to the mayor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Membertou, which has a one-quarter ownership stake in Novaporte, also donated $1,000 to Clarke's campaign.

Novaporte's contract, which was to lease CBRM land and build a container terminal on it, expired the month after the election.

Membertou Chief Terry Paul, whose First Nation community has a one-quarter ownership stake in Novaporte, is shown with Albert Barbusci in a 2023 file photo.
Membertou Chief Terry Paul, whose First Nation community has a one-quarter ownership stake in Novaporte, is shown with Albert Barbusci in a 2023 file photo.

Membertou Chief Terry Paul, whose First Nation community has a one-quarter ownership stake in Novaporte, is shown with Albert Barbusci in a 2023 file photo. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

It sparked some controversy last year when now-retired councillor Darren Bruckschwaiger complained the company was pursuing an offshore wind marshalling yard, despite its contract wording specific to a container terminal, and despite the fact that a private company was already marshalling offshore wind turbine parts directly across the harbour from CBRM's land.

Clarke has said Novaporte is now exercising its contract option to buy the land outright from CBRM for $10 million, but the details are still being worked out.

Two businesses owned by Doug Doucet and connected to the bid to build residential and commercial buildings on the Sydney waterfront donated $6,000 to Clarke's campaign.

One of Doucet's companies also donated $1,000 to MacSween's failed mayoral bid.

Mayoral candidate Joe Ward did not receive any donations during last fall's election, instead running an online-only campaign using only $778 of his own money.
Mayoral candidate Joe Ward did not receive any donations during last fall's election, instead running an online-only campaign using only $778 of his own money.

Mayoral candidate Joe Ward did not receive any donations during last fall's election, instead running an online-only campaign using only $778 of his own money. (Kyle Moore/CBC)

Former deputy mayor James Edwards raised $8,450, including $1,000 from Novaporte's Barbusci, and finished fourth.

Barbusci also donated $500 each to councillors Eldon MacDonald, who won having raised a total of $950, and Lorne Green, who did not win. Barbusci gave $300 to Esmond (Blue) Marshall, who received no other donations but successfully won his seat back after having lost it in the last term.

Controversial candidate raised $0

Green raised a total of $2,850 in his failed attempt to retain his seat. He was ousted by Kim Campbell, who raised $3,900.

Coun. Darren O'Quinn, who was embroiled in controversy during and after the election, reported receiving no donations.

During the campaign, he claimed opponent Louie Piovesan should be disqualified, because Piovesan was nominated before getting a leave of absence from CBRM, where he is employed.

Shortly after the election, O'Quinn took heat before being sworn in as a CBRM councillor for immediately running as a candidate for the PC Party in the provincial election.

Five councillors acclaimed

He lost that race and remains on CBRM council.

Steven MacNeil won the District 8 seat having received no donations.

Dave MacKeigan won the race in District 9, having raised $8,001.

Paul Nickituk won District 10, with $4,100 in donations.

Five other councillors did not have to file campaign disclosures, because no one ran against them and they were acclaimed.

MORE TOP STORIES

Latest Stories

  • Trump Picks Sides in Elon Musk Feud—And It’s Not With the ‘First Buddy’

    President Donald Trump has praised U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, striking the complete opposite tone of his billionaire ally Elon Musk, who has called for the British leader’s ouster. Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One on Saturday, Trump said the prime minister was “doing a very good job” and that the two have a “very good relationship.” “I get along with him well,” he said of Starmer, who shared a two hour dinner with the president at Trump Tower in New York City in September. “I

  • Trump discusses Canada during flight on Air Force One

    Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, U.S. President Donald Trump made some of his most extensive comments about his recent suggestions that Canada could become part of the U.S.

  • Bill Gates Rips Into Elon Musk for His Right-Wing Pivot: ‘Insane S***’

    Microsoft founder Bill Gates weighed in on his fellow billionaire Elon Musk’s international political ambitions—twice calling the Tesla and SpaceX owner’s support for far-right movements abroad “insane.” The billionaire spent the weekend giving interviews for his upcoming memoir Source Code: My Beginnings, which hits bookstores in February. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Gates was uncharacteristically candid with his opinions on Musk’s recent efforts to influence politics in the UK a

  • Trump directs US government to override California water policies if necessary

    WASHINGTON -U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered the federal government to override the state of California's water-management practices to bolster firefighting efforts. The executive order comes two days after Trump visited the Los Angeles region, which has been devastated by a series of wildfires. Trump has falsely claimed that Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom and other officials refused to provide water from the northern part of the state to fight the fires.

  • 5 Countries the US Imports Most From — and How That Could Change With Trump’s Tariff Plan

    As of the latest published news, President Donald Trump still plans to tax imports coming in from the largest providers of goods to the United States. There are many problems with this tariff plan,...

  • British Officials Reduced To Tears Of Laughter During Trump Calls: Report

    During his first term, Trump provided unwitting hilarity for eavesdroppers across the Atlantic, U.K. officials told Politico EU.

  • Alaska Sen. Murkowski has faced Trump's wrath. She was willing to defy him after his return to power

    JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — In the early days of President Donald Trump's second term, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski has openly challenged or rebuked him at least three times — stunning for a congressional Republican who has faced his wrath before and yet remains unbowed by pressure to embrace his agenda.

  • I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President

    With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...

  • US, Colombia reach deal on deportations; tariffs, sanctions put on hold

    WASHINGTON/BOGOTA (Reuters) -The U.S. and Colombia pulled back from the brink of a trade war on Sunday after the White House said the South American nation had agreed to accept military aircraft carrying deported migrants. U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened tariffs and sanctions on Colombia to punish it for earlier refusing to accept military flights carrying deportees as part of his sweeping immigration crackdown. But in a statement late on Sunday, the White House said Colombia had agreed to accept the migrants after all and Washington would not impose its threatened penalties.

  • Trump suggests his plan for Gaza Strip is to ‘clean out the whole thing’

    President Donald Trump indicated Saturday that he had spoken with the king of Jordan about potentially building housing and moving more than 1 million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, a remarkable proposal from a sitting US president.

  • Mexico refuses US military flight deporting migrants, sources say

    WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico has refused a request from President Donald Trump's administration to allow a U.S. military aircraft deporting migrants to land in the country, a U.S. official and a Mexican official told Reuters. U.S. military aircraft carried out two similar flights, each with about 80 migrants, to Guatemala on Friday. The government was not able to move ahead with a plan to have a C-17 transport aircraft land in Mexico, however, after the country denied permission.

  • Dr. Phil Says He’s Embedded With ICE For Immigration Operation In Chicago

    Dr. Phil McGraw said on Sunday that he’s embedding with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials as they conduct what federal officials are calling “targeted operations” to enforce immigration law in Chicago. In a post on X, McGraw said that “it’s a pretty high risk mission we’re going on. This truly is a targeted ICE mission, …

  • Trump says Canada should become part of U.S. Our head of state isn't weighing in.

    OTTAWA — Canada's political leadership has found rare unanimity in recent weeks: nobody wants the country to become the "51st state," as U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly pitched.

  • ‘SNL’s Michael Che Has Proof Elon Musk Is Not a ‘Nazi’

    Michael Che tackled perhaps the biggest controversy of the week on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update”: the salute heard around the world by Elon Musk at a post-inauguration MAGA rally. “Elon Musk was criticized for his speech at a rally after the inauguration in which he appears to give the Nazi salute,” Che said. With a picture of a Tesla Cybertruck displayed beside him, Che joked, “But come on, Elon Musk is not a Nazi. The Nazis made nice cars.”

  • James Carville Says Better to Let Trump ‘Punch Himself Out’

    Former strategist James Carville has urged the Democratic Party to be patient and bide its time following President Donald Trump’s flurry of executive orders in his first week back at the White House. Speaking with MSNBC’s The Beat on Friday, Carville told anchor Katie Phang that the Republican president’s opponents ought to let him “punch himself out” before weighing how best to deal with the fallout of his “America First” agenda. As Phang put it to Carville, “On a fascism scale of one to 10, w

  • MAGA’s Canadian Sweetheart Vows to ‘Retaliate’ Against Trump in Tariff War

    Canadian Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has declared that he would “retaliate” against President Donald Trump’s economic threats against his country should he be elected prime minister in the fall of this year. Pollievre, who has found supporters among the MAGA faithful across the border, has previously rebuked Trump over comments about Canada becoming the USA’s 51st state. Now he has delivered a bold message to the president of the world’s largest economy after a string of hard tari

  • ‘People around me are almost universally concerned’: Bishop who begged Trump to have ‘mercy’ talks threats

    Bishop Mariann Budde previously condemned Trump’s 2020 decision to clear Black Lives Matter demonstrators in Lafayette Square and then pose there for a photo-op

  • B.C. climate activist Zain Haq to be deported with no reprieve in sight

    A Pakistani-born B.C. climate activist is preparing to leave his adopted home after an unsuccessful attempt to stop a deportation order, with his lawyer saying the move is harsh and unjustified.Zain Haq, 24, was ordered deported last year by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) over alleged violations of his study permit, related to his academic progress. The order also followed Haq's arrest at Save Old Growth and Extinction Rebellion protests in 2021 and 2022.Haq pleaded guilty to five coun

  • ‘I Don’t Like It!’: Lindsey Graham Stands Up to Trump on Jan. 6 Pardons

    Republican senator Lindsey Graham has accused President Donald Trump of “sending the wrong signal” to violent criminals after some 1,500 Capitol rioters were pardoned earlier this week. In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on State of the Union on Sunday, the Trump ally said the controversial pardons put cops at greater risk as he called for presidential powers to be curbed. During the discussion, Bash highlighted the example of Daniel Rodriguez, a January 6th rioter who was sentenced to 12 year

  • Opinion - Blue Alert: Why Democrats are poised to win in 2028 and 2032

    The Republican Party is at a critical crossroads, facing electoral hurdles in 2028 and potential losses in the House of Representatives, while Democrats are poised to win both the 2028 and 2032 elections due to historical and strategic realities.