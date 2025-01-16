CBRM says it'll crack down on landlords cutting corners
The move comes as the owner of a rooming house where a man from India died in a fire was fined nearly $98,000 for safety infractions. Kyle Moore has the story.
President-elect Donald Trump is hoping to make Hollywood “stronger than ever before” by naming Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight as “special ambassadors,” whose goal will be to bring back business lost to “foreign countries.” “It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a …
Prince Harry has released a new official photo for his role in BetterUp and it appears that the Duke of Sussex has undergone quite the hair transformation in the new snap
The CNN commentator reminded the "Shark Tank" investor about his ties to the president-elect in a tense on-air exchange.
The B.C. ski resort where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holidayed with his family after Christmas says it was "disappointing" to see what it describes as misinformation about the vacation shared widely on social media. In a brief email to CBC News, a representative for RED Mountain Resort said allegations started spreading prior to Trudeau's arrival and once he did arrive he "was very low-key, respectful, and waited in line like everyone else."The prime minister and his family hit the slopes at
It was difficult to miss Ontario Premier Doug Ford's message to would-be American expansionists on Wednesday: He wore it right on his hat.Speaking to reporters in Ottawa ahead of a premiers' meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss Canada's response to the threat of U.S. tariffs, Ford wore a navy peaked cap emblazoned with the words "Canada is not for sale" in white block letters.The design clearly evoked the "Make America Great Again" slogan popular among supporters of president-el
During Trump's 2017 luncheon, he called for a standing ovation for Hillary Clinton and forecast four years of “peace and prosperity” under his administration.
The president-elect swiftly claimed credit for the deal between Israel and Hamas ahead of his inauguration.
"The Tonight Show" host forecasted what might go down on what's expected to be an abnormally cold day.
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are the ultimate couple goals as they frolic on the beach in Byron Bay. See exclusive images.
First lady Jill Biden expressed her disappointment with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a new interview with The Washington Post, providing rare public comments about the fractured relationship between her husband, Joe Biden, and Pelosi following the president’s departure from the 2024 race.
A MAGA state senator in Georgia was shoved to the ground and arrested Thursday for trying to defy a ban and forcefully enter the House chambers. Colton Moore was thrown down as he tried to push his way past police and officials to make it inside the chamber for Gov. Brian Kemp’s state of the state speech. Moore, 31, was banned indefinitely from the chambers last year after he referred to the late House speaker David Ralston as “one of the most corrupt Georgians we’ve seen in our lives” during a
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a dire warning to his allies today.
Laura Ingraham was left red-faced after an awkward hot mic moment as she introduced Charlie Kirk on her Fox News show. A disembodied voice could be heard saying an expletive – “Oh s***!” – as Ingraham launched into a live segment with the conservative commentator. The Fox host raised her voice in what appeared to be a belated attempt to cover up the hot mic gaffe, but she was unsuccessful.
“I assumed they would only charge us for her food and activities like zip lining. Nope,” wrote the surprised mom in a post on Reddit
The late night host mocked the president-elect over a key move ahead of Inauguration Day.
NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani reached a deal Thursday that lets the cash-strapped ex-New York City mayor keep his homes and belongings, including prized World Series rings, in exchange for unspecified compensation and a promise to never again speak ill of two former Georgia elections workers who won a $148 million defamation judgment against him.
“I think you need to understand language," claimed the Trump acolyte, before performing some linguistic gymnastics.
Fans booed the older fan out of the building after he swiped a puck from the young boy
The comedian said goodbye to her signature blond look.
With wildfires becoming more common and freshwater resources becoming scarce in some parts of the world, using ocean water to fight fires sounds like a simple solution. However, saltwater has a host of hazards. Kim MacDonald explains why it is only used as a last resort.