CBS’ Hollywood Squares Reboot Reveals Celebrity Players: Jay Leno, Tyra Banks, Julie Bowen and More

CBS’ Hollywood Squares reboot has unveiled its all-star lineup.

As previously reported, CBS Mornings co-anchor Nate Burleson will tackle hosting duties, while talk show host Drew Barrymore will take center square. She will be joined by Tyra Banks (America’s Next Top Model), Julie Bowen (Modern Family), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Whitney Cummings (Whitney), Akbar Gbajabiamila (American Ninja Warrior, The Talk), Tiffany Haddish (The Afterparty), Oliver Hudson (Rules of Engagement), Pete Holmes (Crashing), Gabriel Iglesias (The Santa Clauses), Jo Koy (ahem), Jay Leno (The Tonight Show), Justin Long (Goosebumps), Kevin Nealon (Man With a Plan), RuPaul (LINGO), Andrew Rannells (Girls), Kristen Schaal (The Last Man on Earth), Sheryl Underwood (The Talk), Jimmy O. Yang (Interior Chinatown) and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

More from TVLine

Additional celebrity guests will be announced at a later date.

For the uninitiated: Hollywood Squares is a game show in which two contestants play tic-tac-toe to win cash and prizes. The twist? Each square on their board is occupied by a different celebrity, who is asked a question by the player, who must then decide whether the celebrity’s answer is correct.

Drew Barrymore and Nate Burleson CBS

Hollywood Squares originally aired from 1966 to 1980 on NBC, where it was hosted by Peter Marshall, and actor Paul Lynde regularly occupied the coveted center square. The series has been rebooted twice in syndication, first with host John Davidson (1986–1989), and later with Tom Bergeron (1998–2004).

The new Hollywood Squares premieres Thursday, Jan. 9 at 8/7c. It then moves to Wednesdays beginning Jan. 29, where it will air as part of CBS Game Night and follow new episodes of The Price Is Right at Night and Raid the Cage.

Renewed Cancelled TV Shows

2025 Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard

View List

Best of TVLine

Sign up for TVLine's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.