CBS Refused to Air a Medical Marijuana Ad During the Super Bowl

From Esquire

You won't be seeing any medical marijuana ads during Super Bowl LIII. Pepsi? It rots your stomach, but sure. Budweiser? Rots your liver, but it wouldn't be the Super Bowl without it. But at least for this year, medical marijuana got a hard no.

A cannabis company called Acreage Holdings that counts John Boehner-yeah, that John Boehner-as one of its board members submitted storyboards for an ad about medical marijuana to CBS to run during commercial breaks. In return, Acreage Holdings said it received a rejection email saying, "CBS will not be accepting any ads for medical marijuana at this time."

"At this time"-at this time in America, 33 states plus D.C. have voted to legalize medical marijuana, despite its federal classification as a Schedule I controlled substance. A Quinnipiac University poll found that 89 percent of U.S. adults are in favor of medical cannabis use. Football players themselves are slowly opening up about how it helps them manage their pain in the place of prescription drugs, and cannabis is being studied as a treatment for CTE caused by concussions-vital for a sport that batters its players' brains.

However, CBS's broadcasting standards prevent it from accepting cannabis-related advertising, a CBS spokesperson told USA Today.

"We’re not particularly surprised that CBS and/or the NFL rejected the content," Acreage president George Allen said. "And that is actually less a statement about them and more we think a statement about where we stand right now in this country."

The ad itself was a PSA that shared the stories of three medical marijuana users: a boy with Dravet syndrome who suffered from seizures, a man with an opioid addiction, and a veteran who lost part of a leg while serving. They said medical marijuana helped them overcome the symptoms and pain that were dominating their lives. The ad urged viewers to call their congressional representatives to advocate for change, and noted in fine print that the testimonials were not evaluated by the FDA and that marijuana is a Schedule I drug.

Acreage said the ad did not try to hawk cannabis products. It plans to post it online for anyone curious as to what marijuana advertising might look like once broadcasting standards catch up to the rest of America. Of course, the story generated from CBS's rejection is nearly as buzzy as buying a $5 million ad slot.

It seems like CBS is lightyears behind the times-who's even fussed about medical marijuana these days? Nearly two-thirds of Americans support the legalization of recreational weed. But this is the Super Bowl. It marks another year for Colin Kaepernick's banishment from the NFL. It's the year the NFL called up dry toast band Maroon 5 to play the halftime show in Atlanta before realizing its error; it has since added Travis Scott and Atlanta rapper Big Boi to the lineup. And Tom Brady is back. America's big football night is more of the same and a whole lot of nothing new.

Someday, a medical marijuana ad might seem as mundane as an ad for psoriasis treatment. But this year, at this time, we don't get the opportunity to judge that for ourselves. It looks like we'll be stuck arguing about whether the Doritos commercial is genius or disturbing or both.

