CCID protest legislation under review

Latest Stories
- The Daily Beast
Trump Adviser Stephen Miller’s Bizarre Biden-Harris ‘Sex Slavery’ Meltdown
Donald Trump’s advisor Stephen Miller was warned he was close to “defamation” after a bizarre tirade on MSNBC suggesting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the “number one traffickers” of “girls into sex slavery on planet Earth.”Host Ari Melber stepped in after Miller launched his rant in a discussion about the aftermath of January 6.Miller, one of Trump’s top immigration advisers, said: “A lot of innocent people, have been persecuted by a corrupt system!”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily
- HuffPost
Trump Torched For 'Word Salad' Answer To Supporter's Very Valid Question
Trump ranted about bacon and China after a supporter spoke during a Fox News forum about his children's struggles to afford rent.
- The Daily Beast
JD Vance Awkwardly Retreats After Bizarre Attempt to Storm Harris’ Empty Plane
JD Vance briskly marched up to Air Force 2, Kamala Harris’ plane, planning to give political reporters a show as he confronted the vice president uninvited on Wednesday. His power-play dreams, like most of his chaotic veep run, were immediately thwarted once he realized Harris was not present.“I just wanted to check out my future plane,” Vance told campaign reporters gathered on the tarmac in Wisconsin.He didn’t get the chance to face Harris but said that he “wanted to go say hello to the vice p
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Jr. Spreads Weird And Gross Lie About Gov. Tim Walz
The former president's son only managed to remind people why the Minnesota governor called the GOP "weird" in the first place.
- HuffPost
Karine Jean-Pierre's Reaction To Trump's Latest Biden Conspiracy Says It All
The White House press secretary was asked during a press briefing about Trump's cartoonish prediction.
- HuffPost
Social Media Reacts To Donald Trump's Wackadoodle Press Conference
On X, formerly Twitter, one person called it "bad improv."
- The Daily Beast
Epstein Conspiracy Theorist Leaks His Texts With J.D. Vance
J.D. Vance exchanged messages with a notorious right-wing conspiracy theorist asking for his thoughts on a range of subjects including Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report.Messages sent over the encrypted messaging app Signal between Donald Trump’s running mate and Charles “Chuck” Johnson show Vance entertaining conspiracy theories himself as well as expressing doubt that Trump would, in fact, choose him as his VP pick, according to The Washington Post. Johnson—who gave the messages to the new
- The Daily Beast
Trump’s Speeches May Show Signs of ‘Dementia’ and Cognitive Decline, Top Experts Say
Donald Trump’s speaking style has deteriorated over recent years in certain ways which are potential indications of cognitive decline, experts say.Speaking to Stat, experts in memory, psychology, and linguistics noted a decline in the former president’s verbal complexity since 2017 which has also been coupled with a rise in disjointed and sometimes incoherent speech patterns. While there may be several benign explanations for the changes, others are more alarming.A previous Stat analysis during
- Canadian Press Videos
Harris gets interrupted by protesters during campaign rally in Detroit and snaps back
Lingering dissensions in the Democratic party were on display during Harris’ evening speech in Michigan, when she was interrupted by protesters chanting about the war in Gaza. (AP video by Mike Householder/produced by Javier Arciga)
- CNN
Fact-checking Vance’s claims on Walz’s military service
CNN’s Alayna Treene fact-checks JD Vance’s claims about Tim Walz’s military service.
- The Canadian Press
Trump recommits to a Sept. 10 debate and lashes out at Harris at news conference
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump recommitted to debating Vice President Kamala Harris after recently backing out, holding a lengthy news conference Thursday in which he taunted his new rival, boasted of his crowd on Jan. 6, 2021, and lashed out at questions about the enthusiasm her campaign has been generating.
- The Hill
Chutkan in charge: Judge ignites flurry of activity in Trump Jan. 6 case
The return of Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 prosecution to District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan has ignited a flurry of activity in the once-dormant case, reviving a high stakes court battle after a series of legal wins for the former president. The case is back in Chutkan’s hands after the Supreme Court formally sent the case…
- HuffPost
Nancy Pelosi Reveals Secret Donald Trump Election Hope Of Some Republicans
The GOP has been “hijacked,” said the former House speaker.
- CNN
‘That is a frightened Donald Trump’: Scaramucci reacts to Trump’s remarks at Mar-a-lago
Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci reacts to former President Donald Trump’s remarks at a news conference from Mar-a-Lago in Florida.
- HuffPost
Jordan Klepper Exposes 1 Hypocrisy After Another Among Trump MAGA Fans At Rally
The “Daily Show” correspondent put their contradictory comments on full display.
- Reuters
Russia battles Ukrainian troops for third day after shock incursion
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian forces were battling Ukrainian troops for a third day on Thursday after they smashed through the Russian border in the Kursk region, an audacious attack on the world's biggest nuclear power that has forced Moscow to call in reserves. Heavy fighting was reported near the town of Sudzha, where Russian natural gas flows into Ukraine, raising concerns about a possible sudden stop to transit flows to Europe.
- CBC
Trump repeats conspiracy theory that PM Trudeau 'could be' son of Fidel Castro
Former U.S. president Donald Trump repeated a baseless claim about Justin Trudeau's parentage in an interview on Monday, suggesting that the prime minister "could be" the son of former Cuban president Fidel Castro.
- The Daily Beast
Harris Shuts Down Trumpian ‘Lock Him Up’ Chants
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris stopped her fans from getting too wild with their Trump bashing at a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday.On the second day of her battleground blitz with running mate Tim Walz, when she got to the point in her now-familiar stump speech about her days prosecuting predators, fraudsters and scammers, supporters, like those in Philadelphia on Tuesday, were just starting to chant “lock him up” when Harris deviated from the script.“Well, hold on,” she
- The Wrap
PA Trump Supporters Tell ‘The Daily Show’ Assassination Attempt Was a ‘Planned Job’ by Obama | Exclusive Video
Jordan Klepper also goes in the field to see how Republicans are coping with the loss of their "favorite punching bag," Joe Biden The post PA Trump Supporters Tell ‘The Daily Show’ Assassination Attempt Was a ‘Planned Job’ by Obama | Exclusive Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- The New York Times
Trump Dangles New Tax Cut Proposals With Real Political Appeal
First it was a tax cut for hotel and restaurant workers in Nevada, a swing state where Donald Trump proposed exempting tips from taxes. Then, in front of powerful chief executives gathered in Washington, Trump floated cutting the corporate tax rate, helping to ease concerns in the business community about his candidacy. Now Trump is calling for an end to taxing Social Security benefits, which could be a boon for retirees, one of the most politically important groups in the United States. Repeate