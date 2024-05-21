CCTV to become mandatory in Wales' slaughterhouses

Cameras must be installed in all areas where animals are kept, handled and killed, following regulations approved by the Senedd [Getty Images]

All slaughterhouses in Wales will soon be required to fit CCTV cameras after regulations were approved by the Senedd.

It will become mandatory for CCTV to be installed in all slaughterhouse areas where live animals are unloaded, kept, handled, stunned, and killed.

The regulations come into force on 1 June, followed by a six-month period before they are enforced on 1 December, the Welsh government said.

The RSPCA said it was "delighted" by the decision, saying it would "help safeguard animal welfare".

CCTV has been compulsory in every abattoir in England, external in all areas where live animals are present since May 2018.

Scotland announced similar plans in 2019.

In 2020, the Welsh government said 14 of Wales' 24 slaughterhouses did not have CCTV.

Billie-Jade Thomas, of RSPCA Cymru, said: "Compulsory CCTV in Wales’ abattoirs will help to protect and safeguard the welfare of animals at the time of slaughter right across the country.

"We would like to thank each and every person who took the time to support our lengthy campaign which ultimately showed the Welsh government that this is something people very much care about.

"We’d also like to thank MSs for supporting these long-awaited regulations today.”