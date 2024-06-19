CCTV pics released after men 'indecently expose themselves to woman on mobility scooter'

Two men allegedly indecently exposed themselves to a woman on a mobility scooter.

British Transport Police have released CCTV images of two men who they believe may have information which could help their investigation.

Officers say the alleged incident took place at Neath railway station at around 3.20pm on Saturday 8 June.

The station is part of the South Wales mainline and lies between Port Talbot Parkway and Swansea stations.

"Two men urinated against railings facing a ramp into the station, exposing themselves to a woman in a mobility scooter," a BTP statement said.

Police believe the men in the pictures may be able to help with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact the British Transport Police.