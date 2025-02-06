CCTV Shows Car Racing Past Window Moments Before Deadly Crash

CCTV footage showed the moment a car carrying four university students hurtled past a window in Colchester, moments before a deadly collision in the early hours of February 1.

Essex University students Eva Darold-Tchikaya, Anthony Hibbert, Daljang Wol, and Makyle Bayley all died in the crash, Essex Police said.

Police said the car collided with a building. “Emergency services attended but, sadly, four people died at the scene,” they said. Credit: Mdhafar Moudafee Abed via Storyful