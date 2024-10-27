Labour MP Mike Amesbury suspended as new CCTV shows him ‘punching man to the ground’

Labour MP Mike Amesbury suspended as new CCTV shows him ‘punching man to the ground’

Labour MP Mike Amesbury has had the party whip suspended after video appeared to show him “sucker-punching” a male constituent and then hit him repeatedly while he lay on the ground.

Amesbury, the MP for Runcorn and Helsby, allegedly strikes the man who was later berated while lying in the road before a bystander pushes him away, according to CCTV exclusively obtained by MailOnline.

Others nearby shout “stop it”.

It is not clear what happened in the build-up to the moments caught on film.

A Labour Party spokesman said on Sunday: “Mike Amesbury MP has been assisting Cheshire Police with their inquiries following an incident on Friday night.

“As these inquiries are now ongoing, the Labour Party has administratively suspended Mr Amesbury’s membership of the Labour Party pending an investigation.”

Earlier Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the altercation is “a matter for the police”.

Amesbury said he will “co-operate with any inquiries”.

Cheshire Police confirmed officers were called to reports of an attack in Frodsham at 2.48am and “inquiries are ongoing”.

Asked whether the Labour Party was investigating, Ms Phillipson told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme: “Mike Amesbury, who’s the MP in question, has gone forward to the police.

Labour MP Mike Amesbury in new video (Daily Mail)

“He is co-operating with any investigation they would want to take forward. It is a matter for the police and we want to allow them to do that work.”

In a video shared on social media, the MP for Runcorn and Helsby appeared to point his finger at the man on the ground and say: “You won’t ever threaten me again, will you?” while someone off-camera shouts at him.

New CCTV footage has been released of Labour MP Mike Amesbury punching a man in the street a number of times.



Sky's Charlotte Leeming reports from Frodsham with the latest.https://t.co/zNmQ6FfvHI



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/iHWrevF0MS — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 27, 2024

On Saturday, Amesbury, 55, said: “Last night, I was involved in an incident that took place after I felt threatened on the street following an evening out with friends.

“This morning, I contacted Cheshire Police myself to report what happened during the incident.

Labour MP Mike Amesbury said he will ‘co-operate with any inquiries’ (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA) (PA Media)

“I will not be making further public comment but will, of course, co-operate with any inquiries if required by Cheshire Police.

“I remain fully committed to working hard for the people of Runcorn and Helsby, and am determined to remain an open and accessible MP for our community.”

Earlier on Friday, Amesbury had posted on social media about attending a meeting with local residents about policing and community safety.

In July last year, a 56-year-old man was convicted of stalking the MP at his constituency office in Frodsham, where prosecutors said he was seen staring through the glass and asked guards about their level of security.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA) (PA Media)

A Labour spokesperson said the party was aware of the incident on Saturday and “we understand that (Mr Amesbury) approached Cheshire Police to report what happened this morning himself and that he will co-operate with any inquiries they have.”

Cheshire Police said: “At 2.48am on October 26, police were called to reports of an assault in Frodsham.

“A caller reported he had been assaulted by a man in Main Street. Inquiries are ongoing.”

The Standard contacted Amesbury for further comment.