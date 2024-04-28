CCTV shows machete thug raiding shop before being locked inside by hero shopkeeper

Dramatic CCTV footage shows the moment a machete thug tried to rob a store - before being trapped inside by a have-a-go hero shopkeeper and brave passers-by. The knifeman was caught on camera storming into Taas Express with another armed accomplice in Smethwick, West Mids., on April 18. Shocking video shows him demanding "we're going to stab you up, give me the f***ing money" while his pal begins helping himself to items from the shelves. However, a quick-thinking staff member leaps around the counter - smashing wine on the floor in a bid to slow down the crooks - and out of the store before pulling the door tightly shut behind. The balaclava-clad offender then proceeds to smash the door windows with his weapon while members of the public also help thwart his escape.