CCTV shows sole victim of Iran’s missile attacks killed by falling rocket shrapnel

A still from the CCTV video which shows the Palestinian father of three struck by shrapnel

A Palestinian father of three was killed by falling shrapnel when Iran fired 180 missiles at Israel on Tuesday night.

Video footage showed the moment Samer al-Asali, 37, was walking in the West Bank village of Nu’eima, near Jericho, when a large piece of debris fell from the sky, killing him.

Mr al-Asali is the only reported fatality of Iran’s massive ballistic missile barrage, most of which Israel said its air defences intercepted. Four other people suffered minor injuries.

The CCTV video shows the labourer pausing beneath a street lamp and then taking a step off the pavement just as a 16-feet-long missile fragment lands directly on top of him.

Palestinian media reported that Mr al-Asali was originally from Jabalia in the Gaza Strip, but was one of thousands given Israeli work permits before Hamas’s attack on Oct 7.

“A Palestinian worker in Jericho was killed when pieces of a rocket fell from the sky and hit him,” Hussein Hamayel, the governor of Jericho, said late on Tuesday night.