CDC announcing new recommendations for vaccines this fall
Dr. Simone Wildes, infectious disease specialist at South Shore Health, talks about the importance of staying up to date on vaccines and which ones to look out for this fall.
Dr. Simone Wildes, infectious disease specialist at South Shore Health, talks about the importance of staying up to date on vaccines and which ones to look out for this fall.
"He got the emergency surgery, and the amount of time he had to spend in the hospital probably doubled."
Celine Dion's doctor Dr. Amanda Piquet told Yahoo that the singer's "vulnerability" was "beyond words" in crisis scene in I Am: Celine Dion.
Emily Hale was so ill with anorexia she dropped to a size four and had to be sectioned. She now works in the same hospital, helping others.
The actress's teen daughter would frequently pass out from a chronic condition that I've been living with since 2023.
An undercover investigation launched by Ontario's medical oversight agency found that a former Ottawa neurology resident misrepresented himself as a fully licensed doctor and provided medical services to dozens of patients during the 2022 convoy protests.Jeremiah Hadwen is now suspended from practising medicine in the province following a recent ruling by the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSO) disciplinary body that described his actions as "disgraceful, dishonourable and unprofessional."
Recent state health data also shows that more people have begun to test positive for COVID in Florida since late May, including in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
Roba Abu Jibba looked shell-shocked as the doctor delivered his news: She couldn’t have the operation she desperately wanted. She nervously scrunched the fabric of her dress, fighting off the tears that began flooding her one remaining eye.
The CDC warned about a higher-than-expected number of dengue cases among US travelers — 745 cases through June 24.
Benjamin Moglione was suffering from postictal psychosis, which occurs after seizures, at the time of the incident.
A driver was found dead and three passengers in the vehicle were found hurt in an attack that involved a stabbing and shooting on Interstate 5 in Washington state Wednesday, law enforcement officials said. Washington state Trooper Rick Johnson told KING-TV that responding officers found the male driver dead of a stab wound Wednesday afternoon south of Seattle near Federal Way. Two other passengers, a woman and man who had exited the vehicle by the time troopers had arrived, were taken to a hospital with stab wounds, he said.
The ruling is a sigh of relief for abortion rights advocates, but even Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson warns that "storm clouds loom ahead."
Princess Anne has left a hospital following several days of treatment for a concussion and other head injuries sustained in an incident that is suspected to have involved a horse, Buckingham Palace said Friday.The 73-year-old Princess Royal—King Charles III’s younger sister—was thought to have possibly been kicked or headbutted by a horse while she was walking in the grounds of her Gatcombe Park estate in southwest England on Sunday. She received treatment from emergency services called to the s
LONDON (AP) — Princess Anne has left the hospital and returned to her southwestern England estate after an accident thought to involve a horse left her with a concussion.
Francia Raisa was devastated to learn she could have problems having children.
The 'When Calls the Heart' actress fell five stories from a hospital balcony in Vancouver on May 26
A California judge accepted Dharmesh Patel into a mental health diversion program, giving him the chance to have attempted murder charges dismissed.
Toronto FC (7-10-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (5-8-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference)
Both abortion advocates and opponents expressed disappointment after the Supreme Court allowed emergency abortions in Idaho, as litigation continues.
Scientists believe these findings could lead to specialised treatments for food addiction.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court did not settle the debate over whether federal law requires hospitals to stabilize pregnant patients with emergency abortions on Wednesday, despite saying Idaho hospitals can provide abortions in medical emergencies even with the state’s restrictions.