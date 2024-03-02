CDC drops five-day COVID isolation guidelines

STORY: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially dropped its five-day COVID-19 isolation guidelines.

It now says people can return to normal activities, if they are fever-free for at least 24 hours.

In relaxing the rules, the agency said in a statement the U.S. has far fewer hospitalizations and deaths now due to COVID-19, and more tools than ever to fight flu, COVID and RSV.

The guidelines were last updated in December 2021.

The CDC though, does say those at risk, such as elderly over the age of 65 or people with weakened immune systems, should still take more precautions.

Meanwhile, the agency signed off on the use of updated COVID vaccines as a second annual shot for adults aged 65 and older on Wednesday.

The CDC says 22% of adults report receiving an updated COVID-19 jab for 2023-2024, including 42% of those aged 65 or older.