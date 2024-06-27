CDC warning Americans about increased risk of Dengue Virus infections
The CDC is warning Americans about an increased risk of Dengue Virus infections, as cases of the mosquito-borne disease have reached a record high in the Americas.
Emily Hale was so ill with anorexia she dropped to a size four and had to be sectioned. She now works in the same hospital, helping others.
An undercover investigation launched by Ontario's medical oversight agency found that a former Ottawa neurology resident misrepresented himself as a fully licensed doctor and provided medical services to dozens of patients during the 2022 convoy protests.Jeremiah Hadwen is now suspended from practising medicine in the province following a recent ruling by the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSO) disciplinary body that described his actions as "disgraceful, dishonourable and unprofessional."
The liberal justice smacked down her conservative colleague's take on abortion as emergency health care.
Roba Abu Jibba looked shell-shocked as the doctor delivered his news: She couldn’t have the operation she desperately wanted. She nervously scrunched the fabric of her dress, fighting off the tears that began flooding her one remaining eye.
Recent state health data also shows that more people have begun to test positive for COVID in Florida since late May, including in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
The U.S. Supreme Court suffered another embarrassing leak of a major abortion rights ruling on Wednesday when it briefly posted an order forcing Idaho to allow emergency abortions.The order in Moyle v. United States and Idaho v. United States was uploaded in error and has not been officially released, meaning it does not yet have the power of law. But if the 6-3 decision that was posted is the one that is officially published, it would be a major blow to an anti-abortion drive by Republican stat
Long-term data from nearly 400,000 Americans suggests that multivitamins don't reduce the risk of premature death.
June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month.
About 12% of children are clinically addicted to food, predominantly ultraprocessed food, according to research. Here is what their lives are like.
Younis lays disorientated on a green mattress in Nasser Hospital, in southern Gaza. His long brown eyelashes rest delicately on his pale sunken face, as he drifts in and out of sleep.
Cases of dengue in the Americas for the first half of 2024 are already more than double last year's rates
A driver was found dead and three passengers in the vehicle were found hurt in an attack that involved a stabbing and shooting on Interstate 5 in Washington state Wednesday, law enforcement officials said. Washington state Trooper Rick Johnson told KING-TV that responding officers found the male driver dead of a stab wound Wednesday afternoon south of Seattle near Federal Way. Two other passengers, a woman and man who had exited the vehicle by the time troopers had arrived, were taken to a hospital with stab wounds, he said.
WINNIPEG — A Manitoba doctor who sexually assaulted seven female patients took advantage of their trust and should be handed an 18-year prison term, a Crown attorney told court Thursday.
Over 60 ice cream products across several brands have been recalled due to a potential listeria contamination, the FDA announced.
A California judge accepted Dharmesh Patel into a mental health diversion program, giving him the chance to have attempted murder charges dismissed.
Two new variants are fueling an uptick in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths.
Mpox, which used to be called monkeypox, is endemic in parts of west and central Africa.
Hungarian striker Barnabás Varga has been released from hospital following the serious injury he sustained against Scotland at Euro 2024 on Sunday.
Dharmesh Patel was charged with attempted murder after he was accused of driving his Tesla off a cliff with his wife and children inside last year.
Francia Raisa was devastated to learn she could have problems having children.