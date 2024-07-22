Cease Fire Indy continues Ron Gee's mission
Cease Fire Indy continues Ron Gee's mission
Cease Fire Indy continues Ron Gee's mission
This is the biggest purse in the history of the Open Championship.
Every driver involved in the late crash was uninjured.
Jurors convicted the man for attacking the women in October 2022.
Jake Paul turned his attention squarely back to "Iron Mike" after defeating "Platinum Mike."
Rescue teams found a man who had been reported missing more than two weeks ago in the Red River Gorge, a wilderness area full of steep cliffs and jagged terrain in eastern Kentucky. Searchers found 48-year-old Scott A. Hern Saturday afternoon near a cliff line after hearing someone calling for help, according to the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, which responds to emergencies in the area. Hern had been hiking in the area to look for waterfalls, his family told searchers.
Hundreds of people gathered at a downtown Toronto park Saturday to mourn the death of a pregnant woman and her baby who were killed after the woman was hit by driver at a pedestrian crosswalk earlier this week.The janaza funeral prayer, an Islamic funeral ritual, was held just steps away from the Regent Park intersection where the 42-year-old woman was hit."All of the family members are sick and we are also very sad," said Mohammad Aslam Uddin, imam of Islamic Research Centre of Canada, Masjid A
Conor McGregor says Mike Perry is fired. Mike Perry says that's not possible.
"The money we raised ensured every child on the team was able to participate and make the trip with their families," the actress wrote on Instagram
April Millsap was out walking her dog when she was kidnapped and beaten to death
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bronny James was a spectator on Saturday after the Los Angeles Lakers determined that they have seen all they need out of the NBA's most talked-about rookie.
Mickelson discussed Tiger, jogger pants and more.
The $1,750,000 purse is one of the smallest on tour.
Ex-security guard, Louis van Schoor, killed dozens in South Africa but was only jailed for seven murders.
LeBron James saved the U.S. from what would have been a stunning loss. James’ layup with 8 seconds left was the go-ahead basket Saturday, and the U.S. Olympic team that'll soon head to the Paris Games escaped with a 101-100 win over South Sudan in London, rallying from a 16-point deficit to avoid perhaps the biggest upset in the program's history. South Sudan, the African nation that gained its independence just 13 years ago and is about to play in the Olympics for the first time, led for more t
TROON, Scotland (AP) — Dan Brown’s mates have been partying this week as the unheralded Englishman dared to challenge for the British Open title.
Cream Big Out in wild Ohio, a woman has been arrested for allegedly smashing the windows of a Cybertruck out of which someone ran an ice cream stand. As Dayton's WHIO local broadcaster reports, a 29-year-old Indiana woman was arrested earlier this week for clobbering the futuristic-looking Tesla truck used by the owners of Cyber Cream […]
A 17-year-old girl died Saturday afternoon, succumbing to multiple stab wounds she suffered in a St. Albert, Alta., home nearly two days earlier, RCMP say.Kaj Randall, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in the teenager's death following an earlier attempted murder charge after the 17-year old and another 13-year-old girl were stabbed Thursday night.Around 10 p.m. Thursday, St. Albert RCMP were dispatched to a home in St. Albert's Riverside neighbourhood, just northwest of Edmonton, after re
Nothing exemplifies California’s extremes of wealth and poverty like the gap between property owners and the janitors who mop their floors.
The estranged wife and her mother face charges in the case. They had their bonds set Friday at $2 million each.
PHOENIX (AP) — Caitlin Clark delivered the pinpoint passes. Angel Reese supplied the hustle and rebounding.