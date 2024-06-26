Cedar Fair, Six Flags set to merge in early July with new company name
This super dividend stock offers high yield and visibility over earnings growth. It can help you earn $1,830 in passive income.
Looking for an undervalued stock you can buy today and hold for decades? Here's a great pick with a generous dividend.
This dividend stock is sure to benefit from ongoing cuts in the key interest rate and is already seeing some major opportunities ahead.
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnamese automaker VinFast, for a short time the third-most valuable car company in the world, has a big problem: It just can’t sell enough cars.
With so much excitement around artificial intelligence, this year’s stock market story has been all about technology. But not every tech fund has tech in the name.
These five TSX stocks have impressive operations and solid growth potential, making them five of the best to buy now.
Dividend stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) can be great additions to a well-diversified portfolio.
Prices for services pushed the annual rate of inflation up to 2.9 per cent in May, according to Statistics Canada.
Still, it expects the central bank to pick up the pace of rate cutting in 2025, with the benchmark rate reaching 2.75% by the end of next year.
Guggenheim analyst Ronald Jewsikow started coverage of shares of electric-vehicle maker Rivian with a Buy rating and $18 price target.
High-quality REITs can give you high-yielding dividends monthly to earn a good passive income.
(Bloomberg) -- Losses are piling up in the crypto market after its second-worst weekly decline of 2024, a reflection of cooling demand for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds and uncertainty over monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergNvidia’s 13% Stock Rout Has Traders Scouring Charts for SupportBuzzFeed Struggles to Sell Owner of Hit YouTube Show ‘Hot Ones’Jain Global Raises $5.3 Billion, Secures Cash From Abu DhabiHow Long Can High Rates Last? Bond Markets Say Maybe ForeverWikileaks’ Julian Assang
A new report from CIBC shows how some Canadians are managing to buy their first homes. It turns out they're not paying for all of it themselves. Nathaniel Dove looks at where the money is coming from and how much people are getting.
Are you looking to invest and no idea where to start? These four stocks are good no matter when you invest, with dividends on deck!
Amidst a landscape where the Canadian market shows resilience with steady economic growth and rising stock values, consumer sentiment remains tepid, reflecting a complex interplay of economic factors. In such an environment, identifying stocks that are potentially undervalued becomes particularly compelling as they may offer opportunities for investors seeking value in a market where broader indices have been performing robustly.
Trump Media & Technology Group shares rallied after a weekslong decline cut the stock price in half and knocked investors for a loop.
An Ontario Conservative MP's use of ChatGPT to share incorrect information online about Canada's capital gains tax rate offers a cautionary tale to politicians looking to use AI to generate messages, one expert says.MP Ryan Williams posted last week on X (formerly known as Twitter) an AI-generated ranking of G7 countries and their capital gains tax rates.The list appeared to have been generated by ChatGPT — an artificial intelligence-based virtual assistant — and falsely listed Canada's capital
The chip giant briefly became the world's most valuable company last week, but investors will worry its rally driven by the AI frenzy may soon end.
After 7 years of working for Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang, the chipmaker's outgoing VP said that her boss taught her about the importance of first principles thinking, zero-billion dollar markets and speed-of-light execution.
Given their healthy growth prospects, these three Canadian stocks could deliver superior returns over the next 10 years.