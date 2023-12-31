CeeDee Lamb sets multiple records in Cowboys’ breathtaking win over the Detroit Lions

CeeDee Lamb continued his career season by setting numerous franchise records in the Dallas Cowboys’ 20-19 win against the Detroit Lions on Saturday night.

With 13 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown, Lamb set a new Cowboys record for most receptions and receiving yards in a season — with one game left — and a new personal record with his first 200-yard receiving game.

“I really don’t know where to start,” Lamb said of the achievement. “It’s a surreal moment, shout out to my guys. We continue to work, we continue to build, continue to grow and it showed. I wouldn’t be able to do any of this without them. I look forward to keeping it going.”

Lamb entered the NFC showdown needing just three receptions to surpass Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, and he quickly set the record with Irvin and numerous other Dallas legends in attendance.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott targeted Lamb early and often.

More than half of Prescott’s 345 yards went to Lamb as he was targeted 17 times.

“Remarkable, that’s who CeeDee Lamb is,” Prescott said. “Tonight what a great opportunity for him to have the game that he had coming into this game with records on the line. I told you guys I would be sure he would get that.”

Lamb’s first reception went for 31 yards as he reeled in a pass and made a defender fall after a quick move up the sideline.

Then Lamb tied Irvin’s record on a brilliant play by Prescott who was nearly sacked for a safety. But Prescott eluded the rushers in his own end zone and threw an absolute rope to Lamb. The nearest defender fell trying to keep up as Lamb hauled in the pass and Lamb raced to the end zone from 92 yards out to give the Cowboys a 7-3 lead in the second quarter. It was the second-longest pass play in Cowboys history.

“It was the scramble drill, shout out to Dak for using his legs,” Lamb said. “I just did what I could to stay available for him and he gave me an opportunity and I finished it.”

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates a reception against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

At this point it was a given that Lamb was going to set the record with over 120 yards on his first two catches.

“The yards, the yards after catch, getting open, beating man coverage he can do it all,” Prescott said. “He’s continued to get better, he’s hungry for the ball and he has one of the most hungry mindsets that I’ve been around in this game of football.”

Unfortunately the record-setting catch came on the next Dallas possession and was overshadowed by a critical mistake by Lamb.

After he caught the pass in the red zone, Lamb tried to turn on the jets and reach the end zone for a second score, but he fumbled the ball through the end zone and out of bounds, which gave the ball back to Detroit.

“I hate fumbling, but that’s obviously a part of the game when you’re making a play,” Lamb said. “Shout out to the defense, they came in and stepped up big. We played complimentary football, the defense picked us up when we were down.”

Lamb made up for it by catching numerous passes to keep drives alive. He set the single-season record late in the third quarter as Prescott hit him over the middle of the field for a 14-yard gain.

It also helped set up Brandon Aubrey’s 51-yard field goal that tied the game at 10 with just seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor tackles Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, forcing a fumble and a touchback during the second quarter on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

With the Cowboys holding a 17-13 lead late in the fourth quarter, Dallas needed to keep the clock churning with less than five minutes remaining in the game.

Facing a third-and-10, Prescott went back to Lamb over the middle once again for a 22-yard gain to move the chains and keep the clock moving.

The Cowboys survived a two-point conversion to snap their two-game losing streak, but Lamb’s heroics weren’t done as he snagged the ball on the ensuing onside kick. He recovered the ball after it bounced high in the air and dropped to the ground to cap the Cowboys’ 20-19 win.

A reporter asked Lamb in the locker room where Lamb thinks he stands with rest of the top receivers around the NFL. With a sly smile Lamb shrugged off the question.

At this point, the answer is obvious.