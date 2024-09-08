Ceiling ‘collapses’ in Pizza Express restaurant

Police and paramedics at the scene of the reported collapsed ceiling at Pizza Express in Salford Quays, Manchester

Police, paramedics and fire crews are attending a Pizza Express restaurant in the Salford Quays area of Manchester following reports that a ceiling has collapsed inside the building.

Emergency services were called to the Quayside shopping centre in the area on Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses said a large number of diners had been inside the restaurant when the ceiling came down. It is believed a gym is situated on the floor above.

It was not initially clear if anyone had been hurt in the incident.

Greater Manchester Police said "crews are working to make the area safe and remain in attendance” - MEN MEDIA

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 3.45pm today, officers were called to reports of a ceiling collapsing at a business on Salford Quays.

“Officers are in attendance along with other emergency service colleagues as they carry out their work.”

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At just after 3.45pm today (Sunday 8 September), fire crews were called to reports of a collapsed ceiling at a restaurant on Salford Quays.

“Three fire engines from Salford and Broughton quickly attended the incident. Crews are working to make the area safe and remain in attendance”.