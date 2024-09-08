Ceiling ‘collapses’ in Pizza Express restaurant
Police, paramedics and fire crews are attending a Pizza Express restaurant in the Salford Quays area of Manchester following reports that a ceiling has collapsed inside the building.
Emergency services were called to the Quayside shopping centre in the area on Sunday afternoon.
Witnesses said a large number of diners had been inside the restaurant when the ceiling came down. It is believed a gym is situated on the floor above.
It was not initially clear if anyone had been hurt in the incident.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 3.45pm today, officers were called to reports of a ceiling collapsing at a business on Salford Quays.
“Officers are in attendance along with other emergency service colleagues as they carry out their work.”
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At just after 3.45pm today (Sunday 8 September), fire crews were called to reports of a collapsed ceiling at a restaurant on Salford Quays.
“Three fire engines from Salford and Broughton quickly attended the incident. Crews are working to make the area safe and remain in attendance”.