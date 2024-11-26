Site Celeb

Latest Stories
- Hello!
Rod Stewart flooded with support as he shares huge news
Singer Rod Stewart received an inundation of supportive messages on Monday as he shared a major announcement. Take a look here...
- Yahoo News Canada
From 'Canada is lost' to 'Just a dad at a concert': Canadians react as Trudeau attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour while riots shake Montreal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen enjoying the pop star’s hits as she brought her Eras Tour to Toronto for a second weekend.
- Cosmopolitan
Royal Source Reveals Reason for Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton's Shockingly "Tense Relationship"
Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton reportedly have a tense relationship and Her Majesty doesn't want to give up being Queen.
- Hello!
Adele wears flamboyantly cut gown for emotional farewell - you should see the sleeves
Adele finished her Las Vegas residency wearing a stunning black, low-cut dress by Chloe with huge bombastic sleeves.
- FTW Outdoors
Jason Kelce on why he turns down Taylor Swift ticket requests despite her generosity
Jason Kelce has spoken many times about his brother Travis and Taylor Swift dating, but we learned something new thanks to his appearance on Rich Eisen's show. He explained that he will turn down anyone who asks for Swift tickets (although he doesn't get those requ
- Hello!
Queen Camilla's 'fierce' transformation to look just like Princess Kate
Queen Camilla's latest beauty look takes inspiration from the Princess of Wales
- Hello!
Exclusive: Meet Sophia Loren's lookalike granddaughter Lucia Ponti who will attend the Debutante's Ball
The 18-year-old daughter of Sophia Loren's filmmaker son Edoardo Ponti makes her debut in Paris on Saturday
- People
Christina Haack Poses in a Bikini and Sips Champagne During Carefree 'Scorpio Season'
The HGTV star shared multiple snaps of her letting loose in Mexico amid her ongoing divorce from ex Josh Hall
- People
Bill Clinton Says 'I Get It Now' After Taking Granddaughter and Friends to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: 'I Was Fascinated'
The former president, who attended Swift's tour alongside thousands of other fans, admitted that he "probably couldn't have" gotten his family backstage at the show even if he tried
- Hello!
Dua Lipa nails T-shirt dress and knee-high boots pairing
The Radical Optimism star is currently on the Asia leg of her world tour - see more
- BuzzFeed
My Stomach Hurts From Laughing At These Hilarious Job Tweets From Last Week
"I accidentally told my boss I loved him while getting off the phone so if anyone needs me I’ll be walking directly into the ocean."
- Cosmopolitan
King Charles and Prince William Are "Rivals" as William Plans for His Ascension: "The Dynamics Have Shifted"
King Charles and Prince William are experiencing tension at work as William prepares for his ascension to the throne.
- People
Charles Spencer, 60, Breaks Silence on Romance with Woman 18 Years His Junior amid Divorce Drama: 'I Don't Have to Pretend'
The Earl Spencer and Norwegian architect Dr. Cat Jarman gave their most telling interview yet about their relationship amid Charles' divorce from Countess Karen Spencer
- InStyle
Taylor Swift Burst Into Tears On-Stage at Her Last Eras Tour Show in Toronto
"I don’t even know what I’m saying anymore.”
- People
Jude Law Just Ruined the Magic of His Classic 2006 Movie with Cameron Diaz,“ The Holiday”: 'Sorry!'
The actor revealed a behind-the-scenes secret of the beloved Christmas movie during an interview with BBC Radio
- People
Brooks Nader Straddles Gleb Savchenko in 'Secret' PDA Video Posted by Emma Slater: 'What Is Happening?'
The pair fueled relationship rumors during their partnership on the latest season of 'Dancing with the Stars'
- People
Tom Holland Documents Date Night with Girlfriend Zendaya at Bar in Boston: See the Cute Photos
The couple ventured out to sample the actor's new non-alcoholic beer brand Bero "in the wild"
- People
'I’ve Spent Time with the Royals. Some Aren’t as Great as Others,' Royal Family Friend Reveals in Candid Chat
They're a "modern family that’s very dysfunctional," said James Haskell, who co-hosts a podcast with Princess Anne's son-in-law
- Digital Spy
Coronation Street plans major change in David and Shona plot
Coronation Street's new producer Kate Brooks has warned that the tables will turn on David Platt in the build-up to Christmas.
- Hello!
Royal shock as family member close to King Charles III signs up to reality TV show
The reality show star is also close to the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who are godparents to his children