Celeb-Favorite Accessories Brand Aupen Finally Reveals Who Its Founder Is

Aupen, the buzzy fashion accessories brand worn by celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lawrence, Kylie Jenner and Beyoncé, has always kept its founder’s identity private. It has now decided to reveal his name.

He is Nicholas Tan, a Singaporean entrepreneur. Before founding the successful accessories brand, Tan owned a fashion showroom in Asia that introduced the works of designers such as David Koma, Dries Van Noten and Joseph Altuzzara to the Asian market.

More from WWD

Tan’s interest in fashion began with an international modeling career that made him the global face of a number of luxury brands. The Harvard graduate was an early team member of Garena (Shopee), an e-commerce platform based in Singapore, which later became Sea Ltd. and had an initial public offering for $1 billion. Earlier, he was a Singaporean champion swimmer.

Nicholas Tan

Asked why he had been so private, Tan told WWD, “Before starting Aupen I had achieved success in a variety of areas from being a champion national swimmer for Singapore, to being a fashion model, to doing tech IPOs. I didn’t want to be pigeon-holed into a particular category or industry so that’s why I kept a low profile.”

He said that now that Aupen is launching a new line of products with the support of LVMH Métiers d’Art in Paris, it is getting the support of the LVMH Métiers craftsmen and ateliers that it has globally to develop and craft its new collections.

Founded in November 2022, Aupen achieved success early on with its eco-luxury vegan handbags from $140 to $420 worn on a host of celebrities. The brand expanded into jewelry and calfskin leather bags. It paused production in May, keeping its sales and customer service operational to follow up with aftercare sales, refunds and returns, as reported.

Olivia Rodrigo wearing Aupen’s crocodile bag — the Nirvana Croc Buckle Bag.

In July, Aupen formed a partnership with LVMH Métiers d’Art, as part of its plan to shift its entire production base to France, as reported. The partnership allows Aupen access to best-in-class LVMH production facilities such as Tanneries Roux, a tannery that serves luxury brands like Hermès and Louis Vuitton. LVMH Métiers d’Art is a group that preserves and promotes the best of the manufacturing world within the luxury industries.

Aupen has begun product development with wholly owned LVMH entities — Tanneries Roux, the oldest French tannery founded in 1803, and Jade Groupe, whose clients include Chanel and Schiaparelli. A quality control system was implemented for Aupen, guaranteeing continued attention to detail for the future. Jade Group is helping Aupen with hardware, and Tanneries Roux with leathers.

Working with LMVH Métiers d’art allows Aupen to produce through partners governed by the group’s sustainability goals and commitments and also use leathers certified by the Leather Working Group, Tan said.

Over the years, Aupen’s bags have featured names such as Joy, Purpose, Lover and Nirvana. In fact, Swift wore Aupen’s Nirvana bag in her first public outing with Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift wearing an Aupen handbag.



Asked how he became affiliated with LVMH, Tan said, “Our products bring a new modernity into the luxury accessories space. Because of our sculptural designs that break away from the traditional silhouettes you see today and the logo, it makes Aupen truly special and noticed in the luxury accessories market today.”



LVMH Métiers d’Art

Tan said the brand hasn’t determined the exact price range yet for the new collection. He said there will be a price increase consistent with the quality and detail.

Tan said he’s very fortunate to have built a large celebrity following. “Every time a celebrity carries a product, we are so lucky,” said Tan, noting women such as Beyoncé, Bieber, Lawrence and Selena Gomez have carried its products on multiple occasions. “They truly love them and use them,” he added.

The business was founded in Singapore, and it is in the process of establishing a Paris design studio to work better with the Parisian and European ateliers under LVMH Métiers d’Art, Tan said.

“We began with vegan leather and are now using entirely leather. Our customers have given us great feedback and we plan to continue,” Tan said.

Asked if this affiliation with LVMH Métiers d’Art is long-term or temporary, he said, “We don’t have a concrete date for this arrangement. It’s something we’re very excited to launch and debut and see what kind of products and innovative designs we can bring to the luxury accessories market today.”

Discussing his previous role introducing designers to the Asian market, Tan said, “A lot of my job was to commercialize and help develop the collection in collaboration with the designers so they would be commercially viable. [But] I decided I didn’t want to be a back-up singer anymore and that’s when I started Aupen.”

He is the sole founder and owner of Aupen. Sky Tan, the brand’s photographer, had been art director, but is no longer an employee of the company. They are not related.

On the subject of new products, Tan said the brand is preparing the Paris launch of the collection supported by LVMH Métiers d’Arts and will be introducing a new category, but wouldn’t reveal it at this time. The company has more than 10 employees.

Aupen’s Nirvana bag.

Describing his aesthetic and who the collection is geared toward, Tan said, “Our customer is a girl who is sophisticated and looking for something that is understated yet timeless and elegant. She’s not necessarily chasing fashion trends. We believe that the sculptural designs depart from the traditional rectangular silhouettes that are quite common across most brands today.”

“One recognizable part of our silhouette is how they are asymmetrical,” he said.

The bags are sold exclusively on aupen.com. Aupen hasn’t formulated a plan on wholesale yet.

“We don’t stick to the traditional system of fashion calendars. We want to introduce products that she can use forever and ever, no matter the season, no matter the trend,” Tan said. The new collection will be sold very soon, “maybe next month,” he said.

Aupen’s prices generally range from $300 to $500. The new collection of leather handbags will have a range, depending on the product and level of craftsmanship. “We’re known for different colors and different fabrications,” he said.

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.