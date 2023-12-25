How can you celebrate Kwanzaa in Miami? Here are details on events and performances

Since the first Kwanzaa event was observed in 1966, the weeklong celebration of African American and Pan-African culture has allowed observers to better connect with Africana culture and values.

South Florida has diverse Black communities and Kwanzaa observers have options to celebrate in the region.

Here’s what to know about the holiday:

The principles of Kwanzaa

From Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, seven principles with Swahili names are observed for the holiday:

▪ Umoja: Unity

▪ Kujichagulia: Self-determination

▪ Ujima: Collective work and responsibility

▪ Ujamaa: Cooperative economics

▪ Nia: Purpose

▪ Kuumba: Creativity

▪ Imani: Faith

On the sixth day of Kwanzaa, a feast called Karamu Ya Imani is eaten and gifts are given on the seven day. The secular festivities are open to people of all backgrounds.

Kwanzaa events

Kwanzaa starts Dec. 26 and runs through Jan. 1.

Here are details on several Kwanzaa events happening in South Florida:

Miami-Dade County

▪ Knowledge Is Power Kwanzaa

Two different all-ages events at Miami-Dade libraries allow Kwanzaa observers to participate in creative writing workshops and discussions while celebrating the principles of Kwanzaa.

The first event is Tuesday, Dec. 26 at Little River’s Arcola Lakes Branch Library, 8240 NW Seventh Ave., Miami.

The second is Saturday, Dec. 30 at the North Dade Regional Branch Library, 2455 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens.

Kwanzaa Experience: M Ensemble Company Event

Performers from the M Ensemble Company will showcase their dance skills in this show on Tuesday night, at 7 p.m. Dec. 26, at Little Haiti’s Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW Seventh Ave. It celebrates the African culture and principles at the center of Kwanzaa.

Broward County

Kwanzaa Ujamaa at Bass Park

Visit Fort Lauderdale’s Bass Park, 2750 NW 19th St., from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29 for the Kwanzaa Ujamaa festival. The festival celebrates the Kwanzaa principle of Ujamaa, or cooperative economics. Entertainers and vendors will be present at this family-friendly a celebration of African traditions.

Palm Beach County

Kwanzaa Celebration By African American Research Library & Cultural Center of Palm Beach County

In another event designed to celebrate Ujamaa, Black musicians, artists and performers will assemble at Palm Beach County’s Gaines Park / Back Pavillion, 1501 N. Australian Ave., from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29 for the county’s celebration. Now in its third year, the event will also recognize the achievements of local South Florida Black business people.