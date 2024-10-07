Celebrate Taylor Swift's unprecedented Eras Tour with USA TODAY's enchanting book

At three hours and 15 minutes a show, by the time the Eras Tour ends in December, I will have watched the concert on livestreams or in-person for 305 hours or about 12.7 days.

My colleagues at USA TODAY and I have written hundreds of articles following Taylor Swift's unprecedented tour, highlighting how she transformed cities with Swiftmania. Tens of thousands of fans dressed in outfits of every era and swapped millions of friendship bracelets. Mayors renamed their towns, and even world-famous landmarks adopted new looks for the occasion. Fans without tickets didn't let that stop them from joining the fun outside of the arenas, and those inside the stadiums started a collection of Eras Tour traditions that only grew as the earth shaking — literally — show traveled the globe.

Celebrate the epic and historic tour that is this century's Beatlemania with USA TODAY's commemorative book "This Swift Beat."

"This Swift Beat" by USA TODAY is the perfect gift for the Swifitie in your life. Relive the unprecedented Eras Tour through the eyes of fans and journalists who have been following the tour for the past two years.

"This Swift Beat" is a book for the fans of the fans.

Decades from now, fans will look back on the years of the Eras Tour, which will become a benchmark for future live shows. Luckily, the tour ends as Swift turns 35, meaning the performer who has been in the spotlight for half her life still has more eras left to unearth.

The book, in partnership with Pediment Publishing, retails at $33.71. You can preorder it here.

How to buy

What: "This Swift Beat"

Publisher: Pediment Books; hardcover.

Price: $33.71, plus tax and shipping. Pre-order here.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Celebrate Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with enchanting book by USA TODAY