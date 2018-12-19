The celebrated Ferrari 250 GT SWB selling for a mere $6m

There’s a special formula that puts a car into the bracket of millions of dollars, and it’s often a Ferrari](https://www.autoclassics.com/posts?make=ferrari) badge that provides the main ingredient. [Gooding & Company auction house has the latest addition to this club in time for the Scottsdale sales in January 2019 - ‘one of the most influential GT racers’ of its time.



The 1963 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta had a shorter wheelbase than the other members of the fabled 250 stable, to improve handling for when it hit circuits around the world. Chassis 4037 not only has the Ferrari engineering to boast, including the first appearance of disc brakes on a Ferrari GT car, but an envious ownership history and Ferrari Classiche certification.





Paul McCartney’s old recording partner Eric Stewart once had the keys to the car, as well as Dr. Carlo Bonomi, a well-heeled Italian who is a two-time offshore Powerboat racing world champion. Ferrari itself was a title winner with its own factory 250 GT SWBs, securing the 1961 World Sportscar Championship crown in the GT class.







The car itself is one of the late-production, steel-bodied ‘Lusso’ models, which were the road going versions of the successful race car. Combined with the racing spec models, just 176 were built in total. It benefits from the years of development that went into the 250 as one of the later models, featuring the bigger windshield, luxurious seats, a leather dash and originally the especially designed Pirelli Cinturato road tyres.



Scaglietti coachbuilt the car's bodywork, which is finished in Rosso (Red) and frames the black leather interior. The standard of this design is one that has never lost love, and has been well maintained to the point it looks like a new car. The sale estimate of the car is $6,000,000 - $8,000,000 (£4.75m - £6.3m, €5.25m - €7m), putting it firmly in the realms of the most valuable collector cars.