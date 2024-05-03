Celebrating college enrollment at San Ysidro High

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — A group of students at the University of Toronto say they have started a protest on campus to call on the university to cut its ties with Israel over the ongoing war in Gaza. The students say in a news release that they breached a newly-installed fence around an area on campus known as King's College Circle to establish an encampment in solidarity with the Palestinian people. They say they are joining students at other universities in the United States and Canada in setting up encampme