Celebrating college enrollment at San Ysidro High
ABC 10News Anchor Lindsey Pena spoke with two students attending San Ysidro High School who are first generation college students.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) ordered the state on Thursday to defy new changes to Title IX that add protections for transgender students. Sanders, the onetime press secretary to former President Trump, is the latest in a growing coalition of Republican governors to explicitly reject the Biden administration’s update to the federal civil rights…
The Patriots owner and Columbia megadonor Robert Kraft took out full-page ads decrying what he described as "hate" by student protesters.
Mount Horeb Middle School is about 20 miles west of Madison and school leaders said a potential shooter was 'neutralized' Wednesday.
Quebec's school service centres will have to ensure bathrooms and changing rooms newly built or renovated are gender specific rather than gender neutral, according to a new government directive published Wednesday in the province's Official Gazette."I believe that our boys and girls in schools have the right to have a private space," Education Minister Bernard Drainville said Wednesday.The controversy dates back to last year when a petition was launched against a plan to make gendered bathrooms
MONTREAL — Pro-Palestinian activists who have pitched their tents on the McGill University campus scored a legal victory on Wednesday when a Quebec judge rejected a request for an injunction to stop their protest. Two students at the Montreal university had asked Quebec Superior Court to order protesters to move at least 100 metres from school buildings, saying their presence had created an environment of aggression and left them feeling unsafe. Justice Chantal Masse ruled Wednesday that the stu
Two students at a far north Fort Worth school were arrested for their involvement in creating an online document that detailed a planned attack, Northwest ISD officials said.
An alumni relations crisis and a crime-fighting mayor eager to quell unrest helped set the stage for more arrests at Columbia University.
Utah public schools have been rushing to prepare students and teachers as the state starts cracking down Wednesday on any school found not enforcing new bathroom restrictions for transgender people. Residents and visitors are required under state law to use bathrooms and changing rooms in government-owned buildings that correspond with their sex assigned at birth. Although the law took effect when Republican Gov. Spencer Cox signed it Jan. 30, it was not widely enforced before a key compliance mechanism began this week.
Earlier this year, an 18-year-old high school senior from New York City had planned to enroll at Columbia University’s sister school Barnard College in Manhattan as an early decision student. But after her parents saw heightened tensions over the Israel-Gaza conflict surface across some US campuses, including at Barnard and Columbia, they went back to her list.
Campus protests: At UNC Chancellor Roberts took charge. How refreshing. | Opinion
TORONTO — A group of students at the University of Toronto say they have started a protest on campus to call on the university to cut its ties with Israel over the ongoing war in Gaza. The students say in a news release that they breached a newly-installed fence around an area on campus known as King's College Circle to establish an encampment in solidarity with the Palestinian people. They say they are joining students at other universities in the United States and Canada in setting up encampme
For five days, the shouts of student protesters and supporters rang out from Northwestern University’s Deering Meadow as they joined demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war unfolding on college campuses nationwide. By quickly defusing the protests in Evanston and avoiding the longer standoffs that happened on other campuses, the agreement at Northwestern offered an example of successful negotiations between anti-war demonstrators and administrators. Brown University announced a similar deal on Tuesday, while administrators at Johns Hopkins University focused talks on limiting student protests to daytime hours.
(Bloomberg) -- There is no escaping Ozempic and Wegovy. The diabetes and obesity drugs are a global phenomenon. They’ve won over the rich and famous, generated billions in sales and blown open a new market for weight loss drugs, which Goldman Sachs estimates will reach $100 billion a year by 2030.Most Read from BloombergTesla Axes Supercharger Team in Blow to Broader EV MarketNYPD Arrests Over 300 Protesters in Crackdown on College CampusesFed to Signal Delay of Interest-Rate CutsThe Ozempic Eff
NEW YORK (AP) — Police officers carrying zip ties and riot shields stormed a Columbia University building being occupied by pro-Palestinian protesters, streaming in through a window late Tuesday and arresting dozens of people. The protesters had seized the administration building, known as Hamilton Hall, more than 20 hours earlier in a major escalation as demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war spread on college campuses nationwide. A statement released by a Columbia spokesperson said office
Pro-Palestinian student protesters were arrested and attacked at multiple universities as law enforcement escalated its crackdown
Adults in the UK have been offered the chance to take part in a college course to brush up on their Taylor Swift knowledge ahead of her concerts in Britain this summer. The session will inform those attending the gigs with their children all about Taylor's music, set lists and outfits. However, she is not the only musician to have a unique place in academia – as these artists have all had educational courses dedicated to them.
Hundreds of New York Police Department officers wearing riot gear swarmed Columbia University's campus Tuesday night and entered Hamilton Hall where they cleared the building and arrested dozens of protesters.
Student groups on Prince Edward Island say an increase in the number of hours international students will be able to work this fall is a good start, but not necessarily enough to keep up with the cost of living. "Students, no matter international or domestic, we do need to work to sustain ourselves," said Divya Daboo, vice president of student life for the UPEI Student Union.Ottawa waived a 20-hour work cap for international students during the COVID-19 pandemic — allowing them to work full time
A chain bike lock sold at a discount by Columbia University's Public Safety office has become the center of a smear campaign against student protesters
Much media coverage of the US campus protests has been very negative. But there are many very positive aspects to the demonstrations that deserve attention.