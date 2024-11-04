Celebrating Día de Muertos and protecting pollinators go hand-in-hand

The Día de Muertos altars at the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts in San Francisco are adorned with marigolds, sugar skulls and monarch butterflies. "The lives of the butterflies coincide with the Día de los Muertos festivities," said David Kelvin Santos, a tour guide at the center. "They represent the souls of the people who are returning to the earthly world." Historically, the monarch butterfly's migration route timing means they arrive in costal areas in Mexico and California around the Mexican holiday on Nov. 2. "When you see a butterfly, it's your ancestor visiting you," said the center's executive director, Martina Ayala.