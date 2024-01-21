Celebrating the Detroit Lions win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It was a historic day in Detroit once again as the Detroit Lions beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Playoff round, sending the Lions to the NFC Championship.
Amid the success of 'Suits' after dropping on Netflix, star Patrick J. Adams shared if he'd join the upcoming reboot at the 2024 Golden Globes.
On Saturday the model showed up in custom Kristin Juszczyk made bustier to support her fiancé Christian McCaffrey in his first playoffs game of the season
An NFL analytics expert said referee Shawn Hochuli is known for making two types of calls. He is working the Chiefs’ game at Buffalo Bills.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored his second touchdown on a 6-yard run with 1:07 to play, and the San Francisco 49ers mounted their first second-half comeback of the season to beat the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in a divisional-round playoff game on Saturday night. After spending all regular season as front-runners, the Niners (13-5) needed to come from behind for a change, and Brock Purdy and McCaffrey did just enough on the last drive to send San Francisco to its third straigh
Taylor Swift will make a special appearance, of sorts, at the Chiefs-Bills playoff game on Jan. 21, 2024.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly believes the lack of job security will bring out the best in McCarthy.
Kyle Shanahan's timeout usage before halftime was odd.
Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift is also expected to support the Chiefs in the playoff matchup at Highmark Stadium
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — For all that went well in Jordan Love's first season as the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, the end proved disappointing. The Packers are headed home after a crushing playoff loss. Love threw his second interception of the game with Green Bay trying to mount a late-game drive to prolong its season, and the Packers blew a fourth-quarter lead, falling 24-21 to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round on Saturday night. “I think it’ll sting for a wh
The Northern Irishman’s previous biggest recovery with two rounds to go was from five shots back.
With the Buffalo Bills set to host the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, it’s still uncertain whether Taylor Swift will make the trip to snowy Western New York to watch beau Travis Kelce play against the Bills. However fans will have the opportunity to dine on Taylor Swift-inspired menu items.
The Canadian rapper would've seen a $1.379 million payout if the former UFC middleweight champion had been victorious.
NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Panthers forward William Lockwood was suspended three games by the NHL on Saturday for goalie interference. Lockwood was punished for hitting Minnesota's Marc-Andre Fleury when the goalie went behind the net to play a puck that was dumped in early in the first period of the Panthers' 6-4 loss to the Wild on Friday night. In explaining the suspension, the NHL said Lockwood's shoulder-to-head hit on Fleury was ‘reckless.’ He received a minor penalty on the play at 2:13. dur
Baltimore RavensThe human body is practically conditioned to express euphoria through movement, a fact even football players—and their coaches—seem to have ingrained. The Baltimore Ravens celebrated earning their slot in the AFC championship after defeating the Houston Texans 34-10 with a dance-off in their locker room, one where head coach John Harbaugh’s dancing seemed to hog the spotlight in a video the Ravens posted on X. Harbaugh’s jovial spirit extended to a post-game interview, where he m
Hailey Davidson beat 24 players in the three-round event earlier this week.
RED DEER, Alta. — Rachel Homan of Ottawa will be playing in Sunday night's Grand Slam championship final at the Co-op Canadian Open. Homan, and her crew of third Tracy Fleury, second Emma Miskew and lead Sarah Wilkes, defeated Jennifer Jones' Manitoba crew 8-3 in six ends in Saturday night's semifinal. Homan scored three in the first end, gave up two in the second, then counted one in the third followed by a steal of two in the fourth to take control of the match. Jones scored a single in the fi
We don't hear complaints when male celebrities are featured at sporting events. But when Taylor Swift appears, a segment of people lose their minds.
The New York Islanders fired coach Lane Lambert and replaced him with Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy on Saturday, a stunning midseason change behind the bench for the disappointing former Eastern Conference playoff contenders. President of hockey operations and general manager Lou Lamoriello announced the move to dismiss Lambert and bring in Roy, who hasn’t coached in the NHL in nearly a decade. Roy has been mentioned in consideration for several vacancies since. The Islanders have lost fou
In his latest Instagram post, Kelce nodded to the cold weather the team has recently been playing in
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes were high school sweethearts – which means their throwback photos are extra-adorable