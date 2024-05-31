Celebrating Joyce Garbaciak: Heartfelt tributes and memories

The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — A Canadian immigration lawyer says now that Donald Trump is a convicted felon, he is technically barred from crossing the border into Canada. Trump was found guilty today on all 34 counts in his criminal hush money trial, which are punishable by up to four years in prison. Mario Bellissimo says that makes him "criminally inadmissible," and he can't apply to change that until five years after he serves his sentence. However, if Trump is elected United States president in the meantime, ex