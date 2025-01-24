Celebrating Karen Larsen

Latest Stories
Queen Camilla makes glaring error during public visit
The Queen visited Swindon's Great Western Hospital on Tuesday, with royal watchers noticing she made a mistake during her trip
- Digital Spy
Coronation Street sparks charity backlash over Carla storyline
Coronation Street has sparked backlash from a leading kidney charity regarding its Carla Connor storyline.
- BuzzFeed
Podiatrists Are Sharing The Things They'd Never, Ever Do And We Should All Take Note
A few lifestyle habits can make or break your feet.
- Yahoo Canada Style
Amy Schumer says her Cushing syndrome diagnosis came after comments from online trolls: Signs and symptoms not to ignore
The 43-year-old comedian said comments from trolls and medical experts about "moon face" prompted her to seek medical advice.
- People
Mom Reveals the Heartbreaking Reason Why She Only Takes Her 4-Year-Old to the Park at Night (Exclusive)
Mikey has exceeded expectations to become a little boy who loves the outdoors, eating pizza and spending time with his family
- People
Kate Middleton Steps Out for Rare Shopping Trip at London Eyewear Boutique After Announcing Cancer Remission
The Princess of Wales was spotted in London on a shopping trip to one of her favorite eyewear shops
- CBC
Endless diarrhea and exhaustion: the stomach bug making the rounds among the most vulnerable in Canada
For the past five weeks, Toronto night nurse Keren Elumir has been handing out clean underwear and electrolyte packets at a safe consumption and overdose prevention site in Moss Park.She's been seeing more and more people with the telltale signs of a Shigella infection, also known as shigellosis: diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever.Toronto has an outbreak of 11 confirmed cases, all among homeless people, who don't always have reliable access to facilities like washrooms."You'll hear people yellin
- People
Dave Coulier’s Wife Says His Cancer Treatment Is Getting ‘More Difficult’: ‘He Has Some Really Tough Days’
The ‘Full House’ star was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2024
- Food & Wine
Trump Administration Orders a Temporary Freeze on Food and Health Agency Communications
Here's what that means for you.
- The Independent
‘Quad-demic’ of illnesses hitting US as virus season surges
Eleven pediatric deaths associated with seasonal influenza were reported this week
- INSIDER
I was afraid about my kids hanging out with my nonverbal sister. They taught me an important lesson about acceptance.
My sister is nonverbal and has intellectual disabilities. My kids didn't seem to care and wanted to know more about her during a family trip.
- CBC
Man charged after Scarborough fire leaves baby girl dead
A 39-year-old Toronto man has been charged after an 8-month-old baby girl died in hospital following a Scarborough house fire on the weekend.The fire happened in the area of Finch Avenue East and Brimley Road. Toronto police were called to the home on Saturday at 11:15 a.m.In a news release on Wednesday, police said the fire broke out in the basement. Police said on the weekend that four people were taken to hospital following the fire: the baby girl, a four-year-old boy, a woman in her 70s who
- CBC
Man with degenerative disease pleads for Manitoba to cover treatment while it asks drug agency to review
A man with a muscle-wasting disease is pleased Manitoba is asking a federal agency to reconsider its opposition to a treatment for adults over 25, but he argues that time is running out in his case.Jeremy Bray, who has Type 2 spinal muscular atrophy — a rare degenerative disease that has gradually robbed him of the ability to move his muscles — says he cannot wait for Canada's Drug Agency (CDA) to potentially revise its recommendation."I hope that the province commits to an emergency measure tha
- Women's Health
Experts Say Eating This Much Protein Every Day Can Help You Lose Fat And Build Muscle
Losing fat and gaining muscle at the same time can be a challenge. Here, experts explain how to do it with weightlifting, HIIT, and a high protein diet.
- People
Kate Middleton's Private Chemotherapy Journey 'Must Have Been Pretty Lonely,' Royal Insider Says
The Princess of Wales admitted that she had to go through treatment "privately and quietly"
- WMUR - Manchester
Bow boys hockey defeats Londonderry
The Falcons beat the Lancers, 5-2.
- WYFF - Greenville Videos
Tiny homes for victims of Hurricane Helene being assembled and delivered by out-of-state volunteers
Tiny homes for victims of Hurricane Helene being assembled and delivered by out-of-state volunteers
- InStyle
Queen Camila Made a Rare Sentimental Comment About Her Daughter in an Unexpected Speech
Her grandchildren also received an honorable mention.
- Sky News
'Significant' rise in children being admitted to acute hospital wards for mental health issues, says study
Acute hospital wards are facing "real challenges", as a study showed the number of children being admitted due to mental health concerns has gone up by two-thirds in 10 years. Annual admissions for children and young people, aged five to 18 with mental health issues, increased by 65% in a decade - from 24,198 in 2012 to 39,925 in 2022, according to the study.
- WGAL - Lancaster/Harrisburg
Case against landlord charged with raping tenant moves forward
The case against a Lancaster County landlord accused of raping a tenant is proceeding to county court after a preliminary hearing.