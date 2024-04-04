Celebrations as Pro-Kurdish mayor reinstated in Turkey

STORY: Thousands celebrated in the streets of the Turkish city of Van on Wednesday,

after the city's election board restored a pro-Kurdish mayor-elect, Abdullah Zeydan.

He was blocked from office by Turkish authorities

despite winning local elections on Sunday.

Instead, they announced that the runner-up from President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party,

who garnered 27% of the vote, would assume the seat, despite Zeydan's 55% majority.

The decision sparked protests across Van,

with demonstrators clashing with police on Wednesday.

Speaking at an iftar event in Ankara,

President Erdogan accused the protesters of trying to 'terrorize the streets'

and said Turkey would now allow 'terrorism barons' to disturb the peace in cities.

The ruling was later overturned by the High Election Board after Zeydan's appeal,

prompting larger crowds to flood the streets once again in celebration.

People waved flags of Zeydan's DEM Party, made victory signs, and danced

as Zeydan told the crowd that the people had 'protected their honor.'