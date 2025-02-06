Celebree School celebrates Valentines Day with fun craft ideas

CBC

A Moncton man was sentenced to 10 more years in prison after offering an emotional apology in court to a teacher he shot four years ago.Janson Bryan Baker, 28, was sentenced Monday on two charges related to firing a shotgun at Christopher Leger and Joshua Hebb on Jan. 5, 2021, in Riverview. Leger was hit by shotgun pellets and survived, while Hebb was not injured."I apologize to Chris and Josh for my actions," Baker said, through tears, from the prisoner's box. "I made a lot of mistakes."Court o