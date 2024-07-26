Celebrities and artists at Comic-Con

Latest Stories
- Yahoo TV
'Facts of Life' revival was ruined by 1 'greedy' co-star, Mindy Cohn claims. The drama explained.
The friendship between the actresses who played Natalie, Tootie, Blair and Jo on '80s TV has been rocked, according to Mindy Cohn.
- People
Clint Eastwood's Girlfriend Christina Sandera's Cause of Death Determined: Report
News of Sandera's death came on July 19, with Eastwood telling 'The Hollywood Reporter' in a statement that he "will miss her very much"
- Variety
Pedro Pascal Shares First Photo of ‘The Fantastic Four’ Cast Together as Marvel Movie Gets Underway: ‘Our First Mission Together’
Marvel’s “The Fantastic Four” cast has officially assembled in person as the comic book tentpole gets underway. Pedro Pascal shared a photo on Instagram of the core foursome together with the following message to fans: “Our first mission together.” It would appear that Marvel unsurprisingly has a multi-film plan in store for this cast. Directed …
- People
“Crazy Rich Asians” Director Jon M. Chu Reveals One Demand Star Michelle Yeoh Made — and His Dad Agreed!
The director also says Yeoh was the only actress considered for the role
- The Canadian Press
'Deadpool & Wolverine' director Levy says film driven by friendship and Canadianness
As if he had a time machine straight out of a Marvel film, Hugh Jackman foresaw the friendship between Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds years before they ever met.
- People
Miranda Lambert Announces New Album 'Postcards From Texas', Unveils Divorce Anthem 'Alimony'
The country star will release her new album on Friday, Sept. 13
- People
Billy Ray Cyrus Says He's at 'My Wit's End' as He Addresses Leaked Audio Berating Estranged Wife Firerose amid Divorce
The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer filed for divorce from Firerose in June after seven months of marriage
- Motherly
Mom brings up important point about the padding in girls’ bathing suits
"Those pads are not there to convey any inappropriate meaning or hidden messages."
- Digital Spy
Coronation Street explains missing character in Toyah's story
Coronation Street has explained a missing character in Toyah Battersby's story.
- Business Insider
Now we know Prince William's eye-popping salary and the millions Prince Harry will inherit on his 40th birthday
Prince William inherited the Duchy of Cornwall after King Charles ascended the throne. It made him over $30 million in one year.
- People
Is JoJo Siwa Going Full 2013 Miley Cyrus with Her New Look? See the Singer's Teddy Bear Bra
The look is reminiscent of Cyrus' controversial costume at the 2013 MTV VMAs
- Hello!
Selena Gomez jumps on the yellow swimsuit trend in romantic snap with Benny Blanco
The Only Murders in The Building star shared a series of stylish vacation snaps on Instagram
- Entertainment Weekly
Whoopi Goldberg issues important morning reminder to“ The View” audience: 'Everybody’s gonna die'
"Not me," Joy Behar said.
- Entertainment Weekly
Josh Hartnett reveals 'unhelpful' advice Matt Damon gave him on “Oppenheimer”: 'Thanks, Matt'
The actor said that Damon repeatedly told him he'd made a mistake by gaining weight for the Christopher Nolan film.
- Variety
Kevin Feige Explains Why Marvel Spoiled Dafne Keen’s X-23 Return in Final ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer
“Deadpool & Wolverine” has been pegged as a cameo-filled affair that sees the return of several mutants and other beloved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the majority of these appearances have remained a secret, Marvel let one surprise out of the bag in the final trailer for the superhero threequel: the return of …
- Digital Spy
Coronation Street to update fans on Alina Pop ahead of her return
Coronation Street will give fans an update on Alina Pop next week, ahead of actor Ruxandra Porojnicu's return to the ITV soap.
- Hello!
Prince William and Princess Kate tease 'exciting' news for future
Prince William and Kate Middleton have promised that the couple will be making an exciting announcement later in the year – here's all the details
- People
John Schneider Marries Paul Sorvino's Widow Dee Dee 17 Months After Wife Alicia's Death
The Dukes of Hazzard actor, 64, and television personality tied the knot in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 23, according to a press release
- Hello!
Emily Ratajkowski harkens back to 2010s style in plunging bodysuit
The model and podcast host served up American Apparel nostalgia in the party-ready piece - see more
- People
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Hilariously Recreate Their PEOPLE Sexiest Man Alive Covers on “The View”
"That's not comfortable," the Deadpool actor said of his pose when he won the title in 2017