Which celebrities are attending Donald Trump's inauguration?

Donald Trump will be sworn in as US president on 20 January in Washington DC, beginning his second stint in the biggest job in politics.

On what will be a national holiday, thanks to the day coinciding with Martin Luther King Jr Day, spectators can expect an event full of pomp, pageantry and entertainment.

At his first inauguration in 2017, Mr Trump appeared to struggle to rustle up celebrity attendees - but this year seems to be a different story with stars including Carrie Underwood, Snoop Dogg, Nelly and the Village People all getting involved.

Political figures and world leaders

Outgoing president Joe Biden, 82, will attend his successor's inauguration. It was a pleasantry not performed by Mr Trump during Mr Biden's inauguration in 2020, which Mr Trump - who claimed the election had been stolen from him - chose to skip.

It's also traditional for all living former presidents to attend the inauguration, so Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton are all likely to attend. Former first lady, Michelle Obama, however, will not be there.

Mr Trump has also invited world leaders this year for the first time.

Mr Trump's new efficiency tsar and the world's richest man, Elon Musk, is attending the event and reportedly will be seated alongside fellow billionaires Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has confirmed his attendance and says he hopes to "mend any broken fences" with Mr Musk after a recent social media spat between the two.

Official acts

The Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee had been keeping its cards close to its chest until just a few days before the inauguration. It comes following previous inaugurations which have featured performances from stars including Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and John Legend.

American Idol star Carrie Underwood is arguably the biggest name on the bill this year.

The eight-time Grammy winner will sing America The Beautiful alongside the Armed Forces Choir and the US Naval Academy Glee Club shortly before Mr Trump takes the oath of office.

Commenting on her part in the day, Underwood said: "I love our country and am honoured to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event".

The 41-year-old singer has previously kept her political views private.

Rapper Nelly will be performing at the Liberty Inaugural Ball, and, after facing some criticism, has defended his decision, saying it is "an honour for me to perform for the president of the United States, regardless of who is in office".

During a live-streamed conversation with fellow rapper Willie D on Sunday, Nelly said he was "not political" or "trying to tell anybody who they should vote for" by performing at the event.

Meanwhile, rapper Snoop Dogg has faced a backlash from some fans after performing at the Crypto Ball in Washington DC over the weekend.

The event was hosted by former PayPal COO David Sacks, who will be taking on the role of AI and Crypto Czar in the Trump administration.

Snoop Dogg has previously been critical of Trump, perhaps most notably in a 2017 music video where he pretended to shoot a Trump lookalike.

Other rappers due to attend inauguration events include Rod Wave, Kodak Black, and Fivio Foreign according to NBC News, Sky News's UK partner.

Away from rap, many of year's acts have a distinctly Country flavour, with big names including Billy Ray Cyrus and Kid Rock - both of whom endorsed Mr Trump at the 2024 election.

Rock, 53, whose real name is Robert James Richie, has been a vocal supporter of the Republican Party and the president-elect for many years.

He previously sang ahead of Mr Trump's speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention in July and joined Mr Trump's entourage at an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event in November.

Rock will join country singer Cyrus, 63, who is the father of pop star Miley Cyrus - a vocal critic of Mr Trump - at the Make America Great Again Rally at Capital One Arena in Washington on Sunday, along with a choir from Liberty University, which is a private evangelical Christian school in Virginia.

Alongside being Miley's dad, Billy Ray is most famous for his 1990s country hit Achy Breaky Heart.

They will be joined by country singer Jason Aldean, singer and saxophonist Lee Greenwood and The Village People at The Liberty Ball on Monday night, along with a "surprise musical guest".

Aldean, 47, is a five-time Grammy nominee and the performer of the controversial country song Try That In A Small Town, which he dedicated to Mr Trump after the attempt on his life in July.

Greenwood sang God Bless The USA at the inauguration eight years ago and was a staple at Trump campaign rallies last year. He has said he's "excited" to sing for his "friend" Mr Trump "yet again".

Meanwhile, country group Rascal Flatts will be at the Commander-in-Chief Ball, focused on military service members, with Texas-based singer-songwriter Parker McCollum.

Rascal Flatts frontman Gary LeVox wrote on Instagram that he was "happy and humbled and grateful for the opportunity". LeVox played at Mr Trump's first inauguration and promised it would be a "night to remember", thanking South Dakota governor Kristi Noem in his post.

The Starlight Ball, which focuses on high-worth donors, will feature a performance from Gavin DeGraw, a singer-songwriter best known for the song I Don't Want To Be, which was used as the theme song for the TV show One Tree Hill.

Classical singer Christopher Macchio will sing Oh, America! before the vice-presidential oath of office with JD Vance, and will close the ceremony with a rendition of the American National Anthem.

Victor Willis, frontman of the Village People, previously announced the band had accepted an invitation to perform at the inauguration, telling their fans in a post on Facebook: "We know this won't make some of you happy to hear, however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics."

He added: "Our song Y.M.C.A. is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost.

"Therefore, we believe it's now time to bring the country together with music, which is why Village People will be performing at various events as part of the 2025 Inauguration of Donald J Trump."

Willis last month defended Mr Trump's use of Y.M.C.A. at campaign rallies and denied that the song was a "gay anthem".

The 1978 disco hit spiked in listenership in November after it secured a spot on Mr Trump's campaign playlist, according to Sky News' US partner, NBC News.

Who else could be there?

Actor Jon Voight, who was recently appointed as "a special envoy" to Hollywood following the California wildfires and who is a vocal supporter of Mr Trump, spoke at his last inauguration - so it seems possible we could see a repeat performance.

And singer Mary Millben sang the national anthem at both Mr Trump's Madison Square Garden rally and the Republican National Convention back in July.

One wildcard potential guest could be Kanye West, who has been a vocal supporter of Mr Trump in the past, and who met with him in the Oval Office back in 2018.

When asked earlier this year if he would be voting Republican, West told reporters: "Yeah, of course. It's Trump all day."

Who performed at Trump's last inauguration?

Classical singer Jackie Evancho, a former America's Got Talent contestant, sang the national anthem at Mr Trump's first inauguration in 2017, calling it a "huge honour" to perform for the president.

But the young star, who has a transgender sister, later said she was "disappointed" by Mr Trump's decision to roll back on transgender rights.

Country singer Toby Keith was arguably the biggest name on the bill the first time around. He died from stomach cancer last February.

Other acts who performed in 2017 include The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, rock band 3 Doors Down, DJ Ravidrums and musical group The Piano Guys.

Prime-time TV show?

In 2021, Joe Biden's inauguration included a prime-time inauguration day TV programme hosted by Tom Hanks.

Celebrating America featured performances from acts including Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry and Justin Timberlake.

It's not known if a similar programme will be aired following Mr Trump's inauguration this year.