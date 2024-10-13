All the Celebrities and Fashion at the All That Glitters Diwali Ball
On Saturday, October 12, the annual All That Glitters Diwali Ball was held at the Pierre in New York City. The event was hosted by A-Series Management & Investments CEO Anjula Acharia and populated by an invite-only guest list of celebrities who were recognized for their cultural and social contributions as members of the South Asian community in the United States. The Diwali holiday is a festival of renewal and joy, which was evident in the celebrations. The night included music from DJ Biks and a performance from dance company AATMA Performing Arts directed by Amit Shah. There was also a performance from singer and Bollywood star Nora Fatehi.
Invitees included Huma Abedin, Simone Ashley, Avantika, Imran Amed, Bela Bajaria, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Anita Chatterjee, Bing Chen, Nora Fatehi, Tan France, Nina Garcia, Hannah Karp, Robert Kyncl, Hasan Minhaj, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Indra Nooyi, Rohan Oza, Falguni Peacock, Shane Peacock, Kal Penn, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Versha Sharma, Jay Shetty, Jay Sean, Priya Shukla, and Jessel Taank. Scroll through below for a glimpse of the stunning fashion on display from the ball’s celebrity guests.
Bela Bajaria, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Anjula Acharia
Jay Sean and Thara Prashad
Shane and Falguni Peacock
Ritika Gupta
Aditi Shah
Samantha Berry
Hasan Minhaj
Mona Patel
Jessel Taank
Versha Sharma
Avantika Vandanapu
Vijay Kumar
Sean Gupta
Hiba Rishad
Imran Amed
Bela Bajaria
Versha Sharma and Casey Michel
Danielle McNally
Sai de Silva
Seema Bhansal Chadha
Nina Davuluri
Priya Shukla
Shruti Ganguly
Rohan Oza and Shaheen Patel
Reshma Saujani
