All the Celebrities and Fashion at the All That Glitters Diwali Ball

Aimée Lutkin
·2 min read
annual all that glitters diwali ball new york city
The Fashion at the All That Glitters Diwali BallCraig Barritt - Getty Images

On Saturday, October 12, the annual All That Glitters Diwali Ball was held at the Pierre in New York City. The event was hosted by A-Series Management & Investments CEO Anjula Acharia and populated by an invite-only guest list of celebrities who were recognized for their cultural and social contributions as members of the South Asian community in the United States. The Diwali holiday is a festival of renewal and joy, which was evident in the celebrations. The night included music from DJ Biks and a performance from dance company AATMA Performing Arts directed by Amit Shah. There was also a performance from singer and Bollywood star Nora Fatehi.

Invitees included Huma Abedin, Simone Ashley, Avantika, Imran Amed, Bela Bajaria, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Anita Chatterjee, Bing Chen, Nora Fatehi, Tan France, Nina Garcia, Hannah Karp, Robert Kyncl, Hasan Minhaj, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Indra Nooyi, Rohan Oza, Falguni Peacock, Shane Peacock, Kal Penn, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Versha Sharma, Jay Shetty, Jay Sean, Priya Shukla, and Jessel Taank. Scroll through below for a glimpse of the stunning fashion on display from the ball’s celebrity guests.

Bela Bajaria, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Anjula Acharia

annual all that glitters diwali ball new york city
Craig Barritt - Getty Images

Jay Sean and Thara Prashad

2024 all that glitters diwali ball
John Nacion - Getty Images

Shane and Falguni Peacock

2024 all that glitters diwali ball
John Nacion - Getty Images

Ritika Gupta

2024 all that glitters diwali ball
John Nacion - Getty Images

Aditi Shah

2024 all that glitters diwali ball
John Nacion - Getty Images

Samantha Berry

2024 all that glitters diwali ball
John Nacion - Getty Images

Hasan Minhaj

annual all that glitters diwali ball new york city
Bryan Bedder - Getty Images

Mona Patel

annual all that glitters diwali ball new york city
Craig Barritt - Getty Images

Jessel Taank

annual all that glitters diwali ball new york city
Craig Barritt - Getty Images

Versha Sharma

annual all that glitters diwali ball new york city
Bryan Bedder - Getty Images

Avantika Vandanapu

annual all that glitters diwali ball new york city
Bryan Bedder - Getty Images

Vijay Kumar

2024 all that glitters diwali ball
John Nacion - Getty Images

Sean Gupta

2024 all that glitters diwali ball
John Nacion - Getty Images

Hiba Rishad

2024 all that glitters diwali ball
John Nacion - Getty Images

Imran Amed

2024 all that glitters diwali ball
John Nacion - Getty Images

Bela Bajaria

2024 all that glitters diwali ball
John Nacion - Getty Images

Versha Sharma and Casey Michel

Bryan Bedder

Danielle McNally

Bryan Bedder

Sai de Silva

Bryan Bedder

Seema Bhansal Chadha

Bryan Bedder

Nina Davuluri

Bryan Bedder

Priya Shukla

Bryan Bedder

Shruti Ganguly

Bryan Bedder

Rohan Oza and Shaheen Patel

Bryan Bedder

Reshma Saujani

Bryan Bedder

