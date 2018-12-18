Celebrities, Friends And Fans Mourn The Death Of Penny Marshall

Amid news that Penny Marshall died at the age of 75, social media exploded with support and love for the late actress, director and producer.

The Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday that Marshall “died peacefully on Monday night in her Hollywood Hills home due to complications from diabetes.”

“Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall,” the Marshall family said in a statement.

Celebrities, friends and fans of Marshall came out in droves on Twitter to show their appreciation for her. Here’s what some had to say:

Thank you, Penny Marshall. For the trails you blazed. The laughs you gave. The hearts you warmed. pic.twitter.com/7qPKJa6ApH — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 18, 2018

.@TheSimpsons Penny Marshall our first guest star and a great talent. You will be missed! pic.twitter.com/uasxznXHIl — Al Jean (@AlJean) December 18, 2018

So long to Penny Marshall, our first guest star. The Babysitter Bandit in Some Enchanted Evening (7G01). Great comedic actor and director. RIP pic.twitter.com/d43fyN5O68 — David Silverman (@tubatron) December 18, 2018

I was invited by Penny Marshall to her house one afternoon to talk about a film she was doing. She was so kind to me. She was so smart and funny. I will never forget that afternoon. My heart goes out to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/JGE9kB7uAF — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) December 18, 2018

RIP Penny Marshall.



For today, there can be crying in baseball. — John Berman (@JohnBerman) December 18, 2018

Penny Marshall was one of my cinema icons as a kid. She was one of the few on screen, and behind the camera, who I got to see not as the “pretty girl” but as a tough, funny woman. pic.twitter.com/tfTFFUNHam — Tyler King (@TylerAKing) December 18, 2018

Oh Penny Marshall. Rest In Peace and thank you for everything.️ — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) December 18, 2018

What to say about Penny Marshall except that she was just the best. The star of a mid-season replacement sitcom, who would go on to become one of the most successful female directors of all-time. All while never losing her feisty New York edge. We’ll miss her dearly. #RIPpic.twitter.com/EFS3tTGdQs — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) December 18, 2018

So sad about Penny. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 18, 2018

Rest In Peaches, Penny Marshall! Will always love this directorial anecdote from Jon Lovitz re: A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN. https://t.co/jh9VAlA3ZTpic.twitter.com/iQJpICsQje — katiebakes (@katiebakes) December 18, 2018

RIP Penny Marshall, one of my favorites. pic.twitter.com/NirlmVUbEl — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) December 18, 2018

Even Merriam-Webster had an affectionate way of remembering Marshall, evoking words from the theme song to Marshall’s show “Laverne & Shirley”:

'Schlemiel': an unlucky bungler

'Schlimazel': a consistently unlucky person



️ pic.twitter.com/psGD8dtVyq — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) December 18, 2018