Celebrities Front Row at Todd Snyder Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear: Brendan Fraser, Aaron Tveit, Tramell Tillman and More

It was a family affair for Brendan Fraser Thursday afternoon at Todd Snyder’s fall 2025 runway show. His son Holden was walking in the show, and it would be the first time Fraser had gotten to see him in action.

“I said a quick hello [backstage],” Fraser said ahead of showtime. “It was really hard to find him because he’s in a room of exceedingly handsome guys.”

Fraser had come down from his home in Westchester County to see Holden, who is a student at NYU, walk for Todd Snyder.

“[Fashion] is more his thing,” the Oscar winner said. “But thankfully I’ve been wearing the same uniform of jeans and T-shirts since I was 15, and so I’m told, I’m not getting it wrong yet.”

Other celebrity guests included “Sunset Boulevard” actor Tom Francis, “Severance” star Tramell Tillman and Tony winner Aaron Tveit.

Tillman and the rest of his cast have been in high demand since their much anticipated Apple TV+ series “Severance” finally returned for Season Two after a few years.

“It’s exciting. It’s like a breath of fresh air,” Tillman said. “We have been waiting for several years. It’s been three years, and now it’s here. And the reception has been wonderful.”

He hinted that his favorite of the episodes is the fourth, which premieres this week. His character, Seth Milchick, wears mostly collared shirts, with a few turtleneck moments as well — which happens to be one of the actor’s personal fashion favorites

“I love a good sweater,” he said. “Very sleek, simple, elegant.”

